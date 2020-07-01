Domestic Flights To Resume July 8

The Nigerian Government has announced that domestic flights in the country would resume on July 8, 2020.

Minister of Aviation, Hadi Sirika, in a tweet on Wednesday night said operations would resume at the Murtala Mohammed Airport in Lagos and Nnamdi Azikwe Airport in Abuja on July 8 with other airports to follow subsequently.

He said, “I am glad to announce that Abuja and Lagos airports will resume domestic operations on the 8th of July, 2020. Kano, Port Harcourt, Owerri and Maiduguri to resume on the 11th. Other airports on the 15th. The date for international to be announced in due course. Bear with us.”

