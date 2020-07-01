Fourteen Parties Cleared By INEC To Participate In Edo Election

INEC released the list on Tuesday following the primaries conducted by the parties.

by Saharareporters, New York Jul 01, 2020

Fourteen political parties have been cleared by the Independent National Electoral Commission to participate in the Edo State governorship election.

INEC released the list on Tuesday following the primaries conducted by the parties.

The electoral commission stated that the 14 political parties used the dedicated online portal of the commission to submit the list of candidates that emerged from their primaries. 

INEC noted that 15 political parties expressed interest to participate in the election but only 14 used the online portal to submit candidates names.

The commission urged the public to screen the credentials of the candidates and file legal cases if they have reasonable grounds to beleive that any information was false.

"We encourage members of the public to go through the nomination forms, affidavits and documents submitted by the parties on behalf of their candidates, as any person who has reasonable grounds to believe that any information in the affidavit or any document submitted by any candidate is false, may file a suit at the Federal High Court, High Court of a state or the FCT against such a candidate seeking a declaration that the information contained in the affidavit is false. The final list of duly nominated candidates will be published on August 13, 2020 after withdrawals by candidates and substitution by their political parties," said Festus Okoye, National Commissioner and Chairman, Information and Voter Education Committee.

The names of the 14 parties as released by INEC are: AA, ADC, ADP, APC, APGA, APM, APP, and LP.

Other are NNPP, NRM, PDP, SDP, YPP and ZLP.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
Saharareporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Politics How I Contracted Coronavirus —Ondo Governor, Akeredolu
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
Jobs 774,000 Jobs: Lawmakers Trying To Determine Who To Get Employment, Keyamo Says After Outburst With Legislators
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Politics Appeal Court Dismisses Oshiomhole’s Suit Challenging Suspension From APC
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Aso Rock Villa Fracas: President Buhari Appoints New Chief Personal Security
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Exclusive How Former Oyo State Governor, Ajimobi, Was Defrauded Of N50m After Dispatching Private Jet To Fetch Fake Drugs From Bangladesh
0 Comments
5 Days Ago
Politics How President Buhari Received Stolen Funds From Ex-Military Head Of State, Babangida, To Run For Presidential Elections
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Politics How I Contracted Coronavirus —Ondo Governor, Akeredolu
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
Opinion The Politics Of Ajimobi’s Death By Reuben Abati
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
CRIME Rivers Police Arrest Notorious Kidnapper, Uncover Bodies Of Victims In Septic Tank
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Corruption ICPC Declares Former Staff Wanted For Demanding Bribe To Stop Ongoing Investigation
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
Opinion Sacking Of Adams Oshiomhole And His NWC: CPC's Weeding Mode Re-activated By John Danfulani
0 Comments
4 Days Ago
Jobs 774,000 Jobs: Lawmakers Trying To Determine Who To Get Employment, Keyamo Says After Outburst With Legislators
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Politics Appeal Court Dismisses Oshiomhole’s Suit Challenging Suspension From APC
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Aso Rock Villa Fracas: President Buhari Appoints New Chief Personal Security
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Exclusive How Former Oyo State Governor, Ajimobi, Was Defrauded Of N50m After Dispatching Private Jet To Fetch Fake Drugs From Bangladesh
0 Comments
5 Days Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Nigerian Government To Initiate Total Lockdown In 18 Local Government Areas Over Rising COVID-19 Cases
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics How President Buhari Received Stolen Funds From Ex-Military Head Of State, Babangida, To Run For Presidential Elections
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Insurgency Abia State Has Become Miyetti Allah Cattle Market ― Nnamdi Kanu
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad