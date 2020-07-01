Fourteen Parties Cleared By INEC To Participate In Edo Election

Fourteen political parties have been cleared by the Independent National Electoral Commission to participate in the Edo State governorship election.

INEC released the list on Tuesday following the primaries conducted by the parties.

The electoral commission stated that the 14 political parties used the dedicated online portal of the commission to submit the list of candidates that emerged from their primaries.

INEC noted that 15 political parties expressed interest to participate in the election but only 14 used the online portal to submit candidates names.

The commission urged the public to screen the credentials of the candidates and file legal cases if they have reasonable grounds to beleive that any information was false.

"We encourage members of the public to go through the nomination forms, affidavits and documents submitted by the parties on behalf of their candidates, as any person who has reasonable grounds to believe that any information in the affidavit or any document submitted by any candidate is false, may file a suit at the Federal High Court, High Court of a state or the FCT against such a candidate seeking a declaration that the information contained in the affidavit is false. The final list of duly nominated candidates will be published on August 13, 2020 after withdrawals by candidates and substitution by their political parties," said Festus Okoye, National Commissioner and Chairman, Information and Voter Education Committee.

The names of the 14 parties as released by INEC are: AA, ADC, ADP, APC, APGA, APM, APP, and LP.

Other are NNPP, NRM, PDP, SDP, YPP and ZLP.