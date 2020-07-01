Insecurity In Nigeria Now Worse Than Civil War, Emir of Daura Says

The Emir also cautioned Nigerians against “undue interference in security matters to avoid distracting the security agencies, more so since the President is a former war-tested general

by Sahara Reporters Jul 01, 2020

The Emir of Daura, Katsina State, Dr Umar Farouk Umar, has raised the alarm over what he described as multifaceted security threats facing the nation.

The Emir says what Nigeria is experiencing now is worse than civil war. 

Umar, who is the emir of President Muhammadu Buhari’s community, solicited prayers, advice and goodwill of all Nigerians to overcome banditry and other security challenges the way the civil war was overcome with such prayers. 

The emir’s views were shared by Pan-Yoruba Socio-Political Organisation, Afenifere; umbrella body of Igbo socio-cultural organisations, Ohanaeze Ndigbo; and the Pan-Niger-Delta Forum, PANDEF, Vanguard reports.

While Afenifere said Umar’s view tallies with those of many prominent Nigerians, Ohanaeze said Nigeria was in an unofficial civil war. 

PANDEF added that Nigeria’s security architecture was no longer in a position to address the nation’s security challenges, stressing that it must be overhauled.

He noted that President Buhari took over the reins of power at a time Nigeria was on the verge of collapse, adding that the current situation is like that of spectators who see all the faults in the players but cannot do better if given the chance.

