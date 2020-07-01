Kidnapped Travellers In Ondo Regain Freedom

Some travellers, who were kidnapped on the Akoko Road in Ondo State, have been released.

SaharaReporters gathered that the victims were released on Monday night by the abductors.

Nine of the travellers were waylaid and seized while aboard a Toyota Sienna Space bus travelling to Lagos.

Gunmen

A police source, who confirmed the development, said the victims were set free after paying a huge sum of money as ransom.

"They regained freedom after one the victim’s relation based in Abuja paid the ransom to the hoodlums," the police source said.

Eight of the travellers were set free on Monday while one had earlier regained freedom on Sunday night and reunited with his family.



