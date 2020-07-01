Nurses In Ondo Psychiatric Hospital Demand Improved Welfare, Facilities To Aid Work

Nurses at the Neuropsychiatric Hospital Akure, Ondo State, have protested the poor working condition at the government-owned medical facility.

The nurses threatened to abandon work if goverment failed to yield to their demands of improved welfare and working conditions.

They said the demand included the provision of more Personal Protective Equipment to health workers, who are frontliners in the fight against Coronavirus.

According to them, the hospital also needs stable electricity supply to make the work of health workers easier.

"We (nurses) are the ones at the receiving end. We need things in proper condition in the hospital.

"The decadence and dilapidated condition of the facility is disturbing.

"For instance, there are no window covers for patients in the ward," one of the protesting nurses said.