Plateau Governor, Lalong, Embarks On Self-isolation After Commissioner Tests Positive For COVID-19

It was also gathered that the governor, who earlier tested negative for the virus, had since gone into self-isolation.

by Sahara Reporters Jul 01, 2020

Plateau State governor, Simon Lalong, has ordered members of the State's Executive Council to undergo COVID-19 test after the Commissioner for Commerce and Industry, Abe Aku, tested positive.

It was also gathered that the governor, who earlier tested negative for the virus, had since gone into self-isolation.

Commissioner for Information and Communication, Da Manjang, in a statement, said, “Based on the governor’s directive, specimens of the commisioners are to be taken and forwarded to the COVID-19 laboratory at the National Veterinary Research Institute, Vom, for testing.

“During the period and pending the outcome of the results, members of the public are advised to be guided by unnecessary visits to members of the State Executive Council while they isolate.

“This action is to not only prevent possible spread of the disease, but also show leadership by example.”
 

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

You may also like

Read Next

Politics How I Contracted Coronavirus —Ondo Governor, Akeredolu
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Doctors Embark On Strike In Kogi Over Governor Yahaya Bello’s Management Of COVID-19, Threat To Lives
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Yobe Discharges All COVID-19 Patients, Declares Zero Case On Admission
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Doctors Flee As Gunmen Disrupt COVID-19 Meeting At Federal Medical Centre In Lokoja
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH BREAKING: Delta Governor, Okowa, Wife Test Positive For COVID-19
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Nigerian Government Lifts Interstate Travel Ban, Plans To Reopen Schools For ‘Graduating Students’
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Politics Buhari Nominates 41 Ambassadors
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
Corruption Diplomat Sacked For Exposing How Dutch Government, Companies Engage In Corruption In Nigeria
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
News Borno Governor, Zulum, Loses Chief Of Staff, Wakil
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
Opinion The Politics Of Ajimobi’s Death By Reuben Abati
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics How I Contracted Coronavirus —Ondo Governor, Akeredolu
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Opinion Enough Of The False Praises For Ajimobi By Bayo Oluwasanmi
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Corruption ICPC Declares Former Staff Wanted For Demanding Bribe To Stop Ongoing Investigation
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Oil Petrol Sold To Nigeria From Europe Dirtier Than Those Illegally Refined In Niger Delta, New Report Says
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
CRIME Woman Cuts Off Husband’s Penis In Taraba State For Marrying New Wife
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Jobs National Assembly Suspends Planned 774,000 Jobs For Nigerians
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Opinion Keyamo vs Lawmakers: Thanks But No Thanks By Ade-Adedeji Adeyera
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
Travel Domestic Flights To Resume July 8
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad