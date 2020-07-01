Plateau Governor, Lalong, Embarks On Self-isolation After Commissioner Tests Positive For COVID-19

Plateau State governor, Simon Lalong, has ordered members of the State's Executive Council to undergo COVID-19 test after the Commissioner for Commerce and Industry, Abe Aku, tested positive.

It was also gathered that the governor, who earlier tested negative for the virus, had since gone into self-isolation.

Commissioner for Information and Communication, Da Manjang, in a statement, said, “Based on the governor’s directive, specimens of the commisioners are to be taken and forwarded to the COVID-19 laboratory at the National Veterinary Research Institute, Vom, for testing.

“During the period and pending the outcome of the results, members of the public are advised to be guided by unnecessary visits to members of the State Executive Council while they isolate.

“This action is to not only prevent possible spread of the disease, but also show leadership by example.”

