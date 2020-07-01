Troops Eliminate Bandits, Arrest Kidnap Kingpin In Taraba, Benue

Troops of Operation Whirl Stroke have eliminated four-armed militiamen at Rafin Kada in Wukari Local Government Area and Yojaa in Donga Local Government Area of Taraba State.

The Coordinator, Defence Media Operations, Maj.-Gen. John Enenche, who disclosed this in a statement on Tuesday, said the troops operated under the Operation Accord.

Enenche said the troops at Gbise in Katsina-Ala Local Government Area in Benue and Sector 4 in Taraba conducted a joint commando raid operation in the area in the early hours of Monday.

He explained that the troops came in contact with the suspected militias at Che Jukun village, adding that four of the militias were killed and many other criminal elements were wounded during the encounter.

According to him, items recovered include; two locally-made rifles, 55 rounds of 5.56mm ammunition, 117 rounds of 7.62mm ammunition, three mobile phones, three AK47 magazines, and two motorcycles.

The statement partly reads, “Also recovered included one military shirt uniform, one Peace Corps ID Card belonging to one Mr Anyor Fidelis and some charms.

“In another development, troops responded to a distress call from Zaki Biam on the activities of a notorious kidnap kingpin by name Kobo Ishor (aka Lesser), an associate of late Orjondu.

“He was apprehended and currently undergoing interrogation, to be handed over to the Nigerian Police afterwards for prosecution.”