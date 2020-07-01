Woman Cuts Off Husband’s Penis In Taraba State For Marrying New Wife

Police in Taraba State have confirmed the arrest of a 32-year-old housewife, Halima Umar, who cut off her husband’s penis with a knife in the early hours of Wednesday.

Spokesperson for the command, DSP David Misal, confirmed to Saharareporters that the incident happened in Tells, a community under Gassol Local Government Area of the state.

He said, "I can confirm that we have taken the woman who cut off her husband's manhood into custody."

Narrating how it happened, younger brother of the victim, Usman Umar, said his brother, Aliyu Umar, was asleep when his first wife, Halima, sliced his penis.

He said, "We suspect that she must have drugged Umar because ordinarily she would not have succeeded.

"Since Aliyu took a second wife three years ago, Halima became very troublesome."

Aliyu, who was earlier admitted at Federal Medical Center, Jalingo, has been referred to Federal Medical Center, Gombe.

