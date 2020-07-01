Woman Cuts Off Husband’s Penis In Taraba State For Marrying New Wife

Narrating how it happened, younger brother of the victim, Usman Umar, said his brother, Aliyu Umar, was asleep when his first wife, Halima, sliced his penis.

by SaharaReporters, New York Jul 01, 2020

Police in Taraba State have confirmed the arrest of a 32-year-old housewife, Halima Umar, who cut off her husband’s penis with a knife in the early hours of Wednesday.

Spokesperson for the command, DSP David Misal, confirmed to Saharareporters that the incident happened in Tells, a community under Gassol Local Government Area of the state.

He said, "I can confirm that we have taken the woman who cut off her husband's manhood into custody."

Narrating how it happened, younger brother of the victim, Usman Umar, said his brother, Aliyu Umar, was asleep when his first wife, Halima, sliced his penis. 

He said, "We suspect that she must have drugged Umar because ordinarily she would not have succeeded.

"Since Aliyu took a second wife three years ago, Halima became very troublesome."

Aliyu, who was earlier admitted at Federal Medical Center, Jalingo, has been referred to Federal Medical Center, Gombe.
 

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Corruption ICPC Declares Former Staff Wanted For Demanding Bribe To Stop Ongoing Investigation
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
CRIME Rivers Police Arrest Notorious Kidnapper, Uncover Bodies Of Victims In Septic Tank
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
CRIME Family Of Eight-year-old Rape Victim Protest Against NSCDC Divisional Officer In Yobe For Shielding Suspects
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Doctors Flee As Gunmen Disrupt COVID-19 Meeting At Federal Medical Centre In Lokoja
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
CRIME Kidnapped Travellers In Ondo Regain Freedom
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
CRIME Missing Toddler: Prosecutor Laments Delay In Ongoing Trial Of Ondo Prophet, Others
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Politics Buhari Nominates 41 Ambassadors
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
Corruption Diplomat Sacked For Exposing How Dutch Government, Companies Engage In Corruption In Nigeria
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
News Borno Governor, Zulum, Loses Chief Of Staff, Wakil
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
Opinion The Politics Of Ajimobi’s Death By Reuben Abati
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics How I Contracted Coronavirus —Ondo Governor, Akeredolu
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Opinion Enough Of The False Praises For Ajimobi By Bayo Oluwasanmi
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Corruption ICPC Declares Former Staff Wanted For Demanding Bribe To Stop Ongoing Investigation
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Oil Petrol Sold To Nigeria From Europe Dirtier Than Those Illegally Refined In Niger Delta, New Report Says
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Jobs National Assembly Suspends Planned 774,000 Jobs For Nigerians
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Opinion Keyamo vs Lawmakers: Thanks But No Thanks By Ade-Adedeji Adeyera
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
Travel Domestic Flights To Resume July 8
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Opinion Nigeria’s National Assembly Of Job Scandals By Fredrick Nwabufo
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad