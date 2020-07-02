BREAKING: APC Caretaker Committee Meets Tinubu In Lagos

The meeting was meant to reassure Tinubu that the dissolution of the party’s National Working Committee was not targeted at him.

by Sahara Reporters Jul 02, 2020

Members of the Caretaker Committee of the All Progressives Congress are currently in a meeting with National Leader of the party, Bola Tinubu, at his Bourdillion residence in Ikoyi, Lagos State.

A source told SaharaReporters that the APC Caretaker Chairman, Governor Mai Mala Buni of Yobe State, led other members of the committee that included the Secretary, Senator Akpan Udoedehe; Osun State governor, Adegboyega Oyetola, and governor of Niger State, Sani Bello, to the meeting.

The National Working Committee of the party headed by Adams Oshiomhole was dissolved last week by the party’s National Executive Committee at an emergency meeting attended by President Muhammadu Buhari.

This was seen as a blow to Tinubu’s rumoured presidential ambition because of his closeness to Oshiomhole.

