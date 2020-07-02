BREAKING: Boko Haram Currently Attacking Borno Community

A security source told our correspondent that the insurgents came into the village around 3:00pm, shooting sporadically.

by Sahara Reporters Jul 02, 2020

Boko Haram terrorists are currently attacking Damasak town in Borno State, SaharaReporters can confirm

A security source told our correspondent that the insurgents came into the village around 3:00pm, shooting sporadically.

“Damasak is currently under attack, pray for our troops in Damasak. They are presently under attack by Boko Haram,” said the source, who would not want his name published.

Increased attacks by insurgents have been recorded in the area in recent times that led to the displacement of residents between 2015 and 2017.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

You may also like

Read Next

Insurgency 395 Nigerians Killed, 48 Injured In 39 Attacks In June 2020—CML Report
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Insurgency Insecurity In Nigeria Now Worse Than Civil War, Emir of Daura Says
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Insurgency Abia State Has Become Miyetti Allah Cattle Market ― Nnamdi Kanu
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Insurgency Lai Mohammed Lied — UN Report Reveals FG Made ‘Large Ransom Payment’ To Boko Haram For Dapchi Girls
0 Comments
1 Year Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Civilians, Soldiers Take Refuge In Gubio As Boko Haram Recaptures Gudumbali
0 Comments
1 Year Ago
CRIME UniJos Student Killed 24 Hours After Admitting He Could 'Die In The Struggle'
0 Comments
1 Year Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Breaking News BREAKING: Ondo Health Commissioner Dies Of COVID-19
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
Opinion Enough Of The False Praises For Ajimobi By Bayo Oluwasanmi
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Kogi Governor, Yahaya Bello, Loses Another Aide
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
CRIME Hushpuppi, Woodberry Extradited To United States After Arrest In Dubai
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Buhari Suspends NSITF MD, Four Directors Over Corruption Allegations
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Politics BREAKING: APC Caretaker Committee Meets Tinubu In Lagos
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Corruption Diplomat Sacked For Exposing How Dutch Government, Companies Engage In Corruption In Nigeria
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Lance Corporal Blasts Chief Of Army Staff, Buratai, Over Incessant Killings In Nigeria
Military BREAKING: Nigerian Army Authorities Release Wife of Lance Corporal Martins
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Elections Falana, Ezekwesili, Others Form New Political Movement Ahead Of 2023 Elections
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Opinion The Politics Of Ajimobi’s Death By Reuben Abati
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Politics Former NBA President, Agbakoba, Distances Self From New Political Movement
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Politics Urgent Memo To Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu By Ebun-Olu Adegboruwa
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad