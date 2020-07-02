BREAKING: Boko Haram Currently Attacking Borno Community

Boko Haram terrorists are currently attacking Damasak town in Borno State, SaharaReporters can confirm

A security source told our correspondent that the insurgents came into the village around 3:00pm, shooting sporadically.

“Damasak is currently under attack, pray for our troops in Damasak. They are presently under attack by Boko Haram,” said the source, who would not want his name published.

Increased attacks by insurgents have been recorded in the area in recent times that led to the displacement of residents between 2015 and 2017.