BREAKING: Buhari Suspends NSITF MD, Four Directors Over Corruption Allegations

Their suspension, according to the ministry, was due to the preliminarily established prima facie infractions of the Financial Regulations and Procurement Act and other acts of gross misconduct.

by Sahara Reporters Jul 02, 2020

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the indefinite suspension of the Managing Director/Chief Executive of the Nigeria Social Insurance Trust Fund, Mr Adebayo Somefun.

A statement by the Ministry of Labour and Employment on Thursday stated that four directors of the agency were also asked to proceed on suspension.

They are the Executive Director, Finance and Investment, Mr Jasper Ikedi Azusalam; Executive Director, Operations, Mrs Olukemi Nelson, and Executive Director, Administration, Alhaji Tijani Darazo Sulaiman.

Their suspension, according to the ministry, was due to the preliminarily established prima facie infractions of the Financial Regulations and Procurement Act and other acts of gross misconduct.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

You may also like

Read Next

Corruption Diplomat Sacked For Exposing How Dutch Government, Companies Engage In Corruption In Nigeria
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Corruption HEDA Questions N30bn CBN Contract Awarded To Isa Funtua
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
Corruption Group Petitions National Assembly Over Alleged N80bn Fraud In NDDC
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Corruption AFRICMIL Challenges Attorney-General, Says Not Duty Of Whistleblowers To Recover Looted Funds
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
Exclusive EXPOSED: How Central Bank Of Nigeria Deliberately Prevents Naira From Appreciating Against United States Dollar
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Corruption Why We Arrested Hushpuppi —Dubai Police
0 Comments
2 Weeks Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Breaking News BREAKING: Ondo Health Commissioner Dies Of COVID-19
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
Opinion Enough Of The False Praises For Ajimobi By Bayo Oluwasanmi
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Kogi Governor, Yahaya Bello, Loses Another Aide
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
CRIME Hushpuppi, Woodberry Extradited To United States After Arrest In Dubai
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
Politics BREAKING: APC Caretaker Committee Meets Tinubu In Lagos
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Corruption Diplomat Sacked For Exposing How Dutch Government, Companies Engage In Corruption In Nigeria
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Lance Corporal Blasts Chief Of Army Staff, Buratai, Over Incessant Killings In Nigeria
Military BREAKING: Nigerian Army Authorities Release Wife of Lance Corporal Martins
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Elections Falana, Ezekwesili, Others Form New Political Movement Ahead Of 2023 Elections
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
Opinion The Politics Of Ajimobi’s Death By Reuben Abati
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Boko Haram Currently Attacking Borno Community
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Politics Former NBA President, Agbakoba, Distances Self From New Political Movement
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Politics Urgent Memo To Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu By Ebun-Olu Adegboruwa
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad