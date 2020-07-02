BREAKING: Buhari Suspends NSITF MD, Four Directors Over Corruption Allegations

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the indefinite suspension of the Managing Director/Chief Executive of the Nigeria Social Insurance Trust Fund, Mr Adebayo Somefun.

A statement by the Ministry of Labour and Employment on Thursday stated that four directors of the agency were also asked to proceed on suspension.

They are the Executive Director, Finance and Investment, Mr Jasper Ikedi Azusalam; Executive Director, Operations, Mrs Olukemi Nelson, and Executive Director, Administration, Alhaji Tijani Darazo Sulaiman.

Their suspension, according to the ministry, was due to the preliminarily established prima facie infractions of the Financial Regulations and Procurement Act and other acts of gross misconduct.