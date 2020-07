The Kano State Government has asked all civil servants to resume duties on Monday, July 6.

Governor Umar Ganduje made this known during the state’s Task Force on ‪COVID-19 press briefing at the Government House on Thursday.

‪Ganduje also announced the total removal of lockdown in the state.

He said, “All ‪Kano state civil servants are to go back to work with effect from Monday, 6th July 2020.”