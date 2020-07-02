BREAKING: Kano Governor, Ganduje, To Lead 49-member APC National Campaign Council For Edo Governorship Election

The council chaired by Ganduje has four other state governors, the Deputy Senate President and two former National Chairmen of the party among others as members and Abbas Braimoh to serve as Secretary.

by Sahara Reporters Jul 02, 2020

Governor of Kano State, Dr Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, has been appointed as Chairman of the All Progressives Congress Campaign Council for the September 19 Edo State governorship election.

Deputy National Publicity Secretary of the APC, Yekini Nabena, in a statement in Abuja on Thursday said the appointment of the governor and 48 others followed the approval of the Chairman of the party’s Caretaker Committee, Mai Mala Buni.

