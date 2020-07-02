BREAKING: Ondo Health Commissioner Dies Of COVID-19

He died of COVID-19 because he had contracted the virus earlier and was taking drugs at his own comfort being a medical doctor.

by Sahara Reporters Jul 02, 2020

Wahab Adegbenro, Ondo State Commissioner for Health, is dead, SaharaReporters can confirm.

A government official confirmed the news to our correspondent on Thursday afternoon.

The source revealed that Mr Adegbenro died on Thursday after he was rushed to a hospital in Owo after contracting Coronavirus.

"The Commissioner died at the Federal Medical Centre in Owo and this has just thrown the entire cabinet into chaos.

"He died of COVID-19 because he had contracted the virus earlier and was taking drugs at his own comfort being a medical doctor."

Governor of the state, Rotimi Akeredolu, is currently in self-isolation after testing positive for the virus earlier this week. 

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

You may also like

Read Next

PUBLIC HEALTH Doctors Embark On Strike In Kogi Over Governor Yahaya Bello’s Management Of COVID-19, Threat To Lives
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
Politics How I Contracted Coronavirus —Ondo Governor, Akeredolu
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Politicians Using COVID-19 To Play Games With Lives Of Nigerians –Kogi Governor, Yahaya Bello
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Ondo Declares Seven-day Mourning Over Death Of Health Commissioner To Coronavirus
0 Comments
30 Minutes Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Ex-Oyo Governor, Ajimobi, Is Dead
0 Comments
1 Week Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Kano Directs All Civil Servants To Resume
0 Comments
12 Minutes Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Corruption Diplomat Sacked For Exposing How Dutch Government, Companies Engage In Corruption In Nigeria
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
CRIME Hushpuppi, Woodberry Extradited To United States After Arrest In Dubai
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Corruption HEDA Questions N30bn CBN Contract Awarded To Isa Funtua
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Elections Falana, Ezekwesili, Others Form New Political Movement Ahead Of 2023 Elections
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
CRIME Woman Cuts Off Husband’s Penis In Taraba State For Marrying New Wife
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
CRIME South-East Communities Groan As Herdsmen Take Over Farmlands, Rape Women
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Doctors Embark On Strike In Kogi Over Governor Yahaya Bello’s Management Of COVID-19, Threat To Lives
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
Opinion The Politics Of Tinubu Obsession By Azu Ishiekwene
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Opinion The Politics Of Ajimobi’s Death By Reuben Abati
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Politics You Can’t Buy Us With Bag Of Rice, Garri, Lagos NCP Tells Sanwo-Olu
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Kano Governor, Ganduje, To Lead 49-member APC National Campaign Council For Edo Governorship Election
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Politics How I Contracted Coronavirus —Ondo Governor, Akeredolu
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad