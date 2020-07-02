Christian Association Of Nigeria, Sultan Of Sokoto Call For Three-day Fast Against Coronavirus

NIREC leadership appreciates the efforts of the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 who have done all that is humanly possible to animate and create awareness on how to keep safe from infection of the Coronavirus.

by Sahara Reporters Jul 02, 2020

President of the Christian Association of Nigeria, Samson Ayokunle, and Sultan of Sokoto, Sa’ad Abubakar, have called for a three-day fast and prayer to plead for God’s mercy over the Coronavirus outbreak in the country.

In a statement by Joseph Daramola, General-Secretary of CAN, the Nigerian Inter-Religious Council called on all citizens to participate in the exercise billed from Friday to Sunday.

The statement reads, “The NIREC leadership appreciates the efforts of the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 who have done all that is humanly possible to animate and create awareness on how to keep safe from infection of the Coronavirus.

“In furtherance of this effort, NIREC calls for three days fasting and prayers (July 3 to 5,2020) for every Nigerian. The Muslims will begin on Friday, July 3, 2020 by praying in the Abuja National Mosque while we Christians will end the prayer on Sunday, July 5, 2020 in the National Christian Centre, Abuja, at 3:00pm. Selected Christian leaders have been invited to participate in this all-important programme.

“These prayers will respect social distancing. NIREC has asked everybody to seek the face of God in fasting and prayers for God to put an end to the COVID-19 pandemic and we must all take part in our different homes.

“We commit you and all yours under the shelter of the wings of our Almighty God, who is able to keep you from falling, and present you faultless before His seat of Glory with exceeding joy in Jesus’ name!”

