Civil Society Group Condemns IGP's Silence Over Slain Bayelsa Policemen

Seven policemen were two weeks ago allegedly shot dead in Ughelli by some men of the Federal Anti-Robbery Squad over their reported involvement in armed robbery.

by Sahara Reporters Jul 02, 2020

The Civil Liberties Organisation has threatened legal action against the Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, over the silence on the killing of seven policemen attached to Bayelsa State Police Command.

Addressing a press conference in Yenagoa, the Bayelsa State capital, Chairman of CLO in the state, Nengi James-Eriworio, and civil rights activist, Morris Alagoa, said seeing photos of the policemen's bodies riddled with bullets presents an unnatural situation and should be investigated.

The Police Inspector-General (IGP), Mohammed Adamu

Recall that the seven policemen were two weeks ago allegedly shot dead in Ughelli by some men of the Federal Anti-Robbery Squad over their reported involvement in armed robbery.

While some persons claimed that they were shot dead by some members of the Federal SARS during an alleged armed robbery operation, others claimed they were caught in a gun sale deal, which went awry and were executed.

Nengi said, “Although the leadership of the CLO had earlier made related press statement about the ugly incident and called on the Inspector-General of Police set up an investigative team to unravel the what really happened; we want to once again express our unacceptability of extra-judicial killings.

“Was there an exchange of gunfire? If yes, at what location or environment? At what hour of the day or night and were there no options like immobilising the car they were traveling with?

“Who are the accomplices if these victims of police bullet were alleged criminals? Even if they were criminals, does it profit society when such alleged criminals are killed without proper investigation and accorded fair hearing?

“The above and more remains mind-boggling. And that is why, the questions requiring answers and in the common interest; CLO is hereby calling on the Inspector-General of Police to do the needful.

“While we hope the high command of the police will do what is expected; we want to also say Mr President should be aware that as head of the executive and President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria; this matter ought not to be swept under the carpet."

CLO gave out the names of six of the seven dead policeman as Hitler Mumbo, Dieyete Joweigha and Brown Abedinigo, all sergeants. 

Others include Omoro Akpoe, Philip Seikpo, Oyanidine Ongogha, all police corporals.

“These are Nigeria Police officers, they have families.The situation is worrisome. We have never seen police execute five armed robbers the same time and now we are having a case of killing seven policemen," the group said.
 

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

You may also like

Read Next

CRIME Rivers Police Arrest Notorious Kidnapper, Uncover Bodies Of Victims In Septic Tank
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Police Kaduna Residents Raise Alarm As Police Take Over Street After Death Of Popular Businessman
0 Comments
3 Days Ago
Free Speech Rotimi Jolayemi, Journalist Who Sang Critical Poem Against Nigeria's Information Minister, Lai Mohammed, Released On Bail
0 Comments
1 Week Ago
CRIME Black Officer Involved In George Floyd Killing Is Nigerian
0 Comments
3 Days Ago
CRIME Police Declare NURTW Member Wanted Over Violence At Lagos APC Gov Rally
0 Comments
1 Year Ago
Police CLOSE-UP: First Black African To Become Interpol Assistant Director — Who Is New IGP Abubakar Adamu?
0 Comments
1 Year Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Corruption Diplomat Sacked For Exposing How Dutch Government, Companies Engage In Corruption In Nigeria
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
Opinion The Politics Of Ajimobi’s Death By Reuben Abati
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
CRIME South-East Communities Groan As Herdsmen Take Over Farmlands, Rape Women
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
CRIME Woman Cuts Off Husband’s Penis In Taraba State For Marrying New Wife
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
Politics Buhari Nominates 41 Ambassadors
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Doctors Embark On Strike In Kogi Over Governor Yahaya Bello’s Management Of COVID-19, Threat To Lives
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
Jobs 774,000 Jobs: Lawmakers Trying To Determine Who To Get Employment, Keyamo Says After Outburst With Legislators
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Jobs National Assembly Suspends Planned 774,000 Jobs For Nigerians
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
Politics You Can’t Buy Us With Bag Of Rice, Garri, Lagos NCP Tells Sanwo-Olu
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Education COVID-19: Final-Year Students In FCT Shun Directive on Partial Resumption of Schools
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Kano Governor, Ganduje, To Lead 49-member APC National Campaign Council For Edo Governorship Election
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
International COVID-19: Gabon Blocks European Travellers After EU Excludes It From 'Safe List'
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad