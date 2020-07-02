Civil Society Group Condemns IGP's Silence Over Slain Bayelsa Policemen

The Civil Liberties Organisation has threatened legal action against the Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, over the silence on the killing of seven policemen attached to Bayelsa State Police Command.

Addressing a press conference in Yenagoa, the Bayelsa State capital, Chairman of CLO in the state, Nengi James-Eriworio, and civil rights activist, Morris Alagoa, said seeing photos of the policemen's bodies riddled with bullets presents an unnatural situation and should be investigated.

Recall that the seven policemen were two weeks ago allegedly shot dead in Ughelli by some men of the Federal Anti-Robbery Squad over their reported involvement in armed robbery.

While some persons claimed that they were shot dead by some members of the Federal SARS during an alleged armed robbery operation, others claimed they were caught in a gun sale deal, which went awry and were executed.

Nengi said, “Although the leadership of the CLO had earlier made related press statement about the ugly incident and called on the Inspector-General of Police set up an investigative team to unravel the what really happened; we want to once again express our unacceptability of extra-judicial killings.

“Was there an exchange of gunfire? If yes, at what location or environment? At what hour of the day or night and were there no options like immobilising the car they were traveling with?

“Who are the accomplices if these victims of police bullet were alleged criminals? Even if they were criminals, does it profit society when such alleged criminals are killed without proper investigation and accorded fair hearing?

“The above and more remains mind-boggling. And that is why, the questions requiring answers and in the common interest; CLO is hereby calling on the Inspector-General of Police to do the needful.

“While we hope the high command of the police will do what is expected; we want to also say Mr President should be aware that as head of the executive and President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria; this matter ought not to be swept under the carpet."

CLO gave out the names of six of the seven dead policeman as Hitler Mumbo, Dieyete Joweigha and Brown Abedinigo, all sergeants.

Others include Omoro Akpoe, Philip Seikpo, Oyanidine Ongogha, all police corporals.

“These are Nigeria Police officers, they have families.The situation is worrisome. We have never seen police execute five armed robbers the same time and now we are having a case of killing seven policemen," the group said.

