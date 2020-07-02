Falana, Ezekwesili, Others Form New Political Movement Ahead Of 2023 Elections

At least 30 prominent Nigerian activists, academics, and other professionals have formed a new political movement called National Consultative Front.

Its founders said the new party will have an ideological outlook and mobilise Nigerians to take power like the African National Congress in South Africa.

The group’s objectives contained in a communique include mobilising Nigerians for a popular mass action towards political constitutional reforms that are citizen-driven and process-led in engendering a new peoples’ constitution.

Listed as members of the 30-member strong steering committee for the NCF include former Speaker of the House of Representatives, Ghali Na’abba; former Deputy Governor of the Central Bank, Dr Obadiah Mailafia; Olisa Agbakoba, SAN; Femi Falana SAN; Col. Abubakar Umar (retd.), Dr Oby Ezekwesili; Prof Jibo Ibrahim; Yabagi Sanni; Amb, Nkoyo Toyo, Isa Aremu, Prof Chidi Odinkalu, and Senator Shehu Sani.

Others include Prof Remi Sonaiya, Mallam Tanko Yinusa, Alhaji Shettima Yerima, Lady Funke Awolowo, Peter Ameh and Ogbeni Lanre Banjo, among others.

According to the communique, they would embark on, “Immediate mass mobilisation of the nooks and crannies of the country for popular mass action towards political constitution reforms that is citizens-driven and process-led in engendering a new peoples’ constitution for a new Nigeria that can work for all.

“The new movement shall also, without delay, mobilise for the economic wellbeing and prosperity of all Nigerians by demanding and ensuring that Chapter 2 of the present constitution i.e. fundamental objectives & directive principles of state policy becomes justiciable once and for all, while also mounting an articulate and vigorous campaign to deconstruct and reconstruct obnoxious election laws which have provided leeway for opportunists in the corridor of power to subvert the will of the electorate making voting irrelevant in determining who actually becomes elected in Nigeria.

“We decry in categorical terms, the ongoing mindless massacre and kidnappings in the North-West, North-East, Southern Kaduna, the Middle Belt, Southern part of Nigeria and in fact the country at large by armed bandits and insurgents, who invade our communities, especially at night to inflict terror and murder on hapless residents and unsuspecting indigenes.

“We hereby call on those presently in charge of our federal government, military, and security apparatus to immediately wake up and do everything to stop the ongoing senseless pogrom against the masses of our people.”

In addition, NCF said it would work towards correcting the ills in Nigeria’s leadership.