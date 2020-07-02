Former NBA President, Agbakoba, Distances Self From New Political Movement

Denying his involvement in the new movement in a series of tweets on Thursday, Agbakoba said he was not consulted before being included as part of the coalition.

by Sahara Reporters Jul 02, 2020

A Senior Advocate of Nigeria and former President of the Nigerian Bar Association, Olisa Agbakoba, has dissociated himself from a new political movement called National Consultative Front.

The formation of the movement was announced in a communique on Wednesday.

Other prominent names linked to the new coalition include a former Speaker of the House of Representatives, Ghali Na’abba; human rights lawyer, Femi Falana, ex-deputy governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, Obadiah Mailafia, and former Education Minister, Oby Ezekwesili.

Denying his involvement in the new movement in a series of tweets on Thursday, Agbakoba said he was not consulted before being included as part of the coalition.

He said, “My attention has been drawn to a widely circulated story that I am part of a new political movement known as the National Consultative Front.

“Without prejudice to the need for such a political movement, I want to place it on record that I was not consulted and so I am not part of the National Consultative Front.”

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

You may also like

Read Next

Politics BREAKING: APC Caretaker Committee Meets Tinubu In Lagos
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Elections Falana, Ezekwesili, Others Form New Political Movement Ahead Of 2023 Elections
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Politics Urgent Memo To Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu By Ebun-Olu Adegboruwa
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Politics You Can’t Buy Us With Bag Of Rice, Garri, Lagos NCP Tells Sanwo-Olu
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
Politics Buhari Nominates 41 Ambassadors
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics How I Contracted Coronavirus —Ondo Governor, Akeredolu
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Breaking News BREAKING: Ondo Health Commissioner Dies Of COVID-19
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
Opinion Enough Of The False Praises For Ajimobi By Bayo Oluwasanmi
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Kogi Governor, Yahaya Bello, Loses Another Aide
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
CRIME Hushpuppi, Woodberry Extradited To United States After Arrest In Dubai
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Buhari Suspends NSITF MD, Four Directors Over Corruption Allegations
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Politics BREAKING: APC Caretaker Committee Meets Tinubu In Lagos
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Corruption Diplomat Sacked For Exposing How Dutch Government, Companies Engage In Corruption In Nigeria
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Lance Corporal Blasts Chief Of Army Staff, Buratai, Over Incessant Killings In Nigeria
Military BREAKING: Nigerian Army Authorities Release Wife of Lance Corporal Martins
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Elections Falana, Ezekwesili, Others Form New Political Movement Ahead Of 2023 Elections
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Opinion The Politics Of Ajimobi’s Death By Reuben Abati
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Boko Haram Currently Attacking Borno Community
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Politics Urgent Memo To Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu By Ebun-Olu Adegboruwa
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad