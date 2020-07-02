Former NBA President, Agbakoba, Distances Self From New Political Movement

A Senior Advocate of Nigeria and former President of the Nigerian Bar Association, Olisa Agbakoba, has dissociated himself from a new political movement called National Consultative Front.

The formation of the movement was announced in a communique on Wednesday.

Other prominent names linked to the new coalition include a former Speaker of the House of Representatives, Ghali Na’abba; human rights lawyer, Femi Falana, ex-deputy governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, Obadiah Mailafia, and former Education Minister, Oby Ezekwesili.

Denying his involvement in the new movement in a series of tweets on Thursday, Agbakoba said he was not consulted before being included as part of the coalition.

He said, “My attention has been drawn to a widely circulated story that I am part of a new political movement known as the National Consultative Front.

“Without prejudice to the need for such a political movement, I want to place it on record that I was not consulted and so I am not part of the National Consultative Front.”