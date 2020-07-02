Hushpuppi, Woodberry Extradited To United States After Arrest In Dubai

Raymond Igbalode Abbas widely known as ‘Hushpuppi’ and his accomplice in Internet fraud, Olalekan Jacob Ponle known as ‘Woodberry’, have been extradited to the United States after their arrest in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, in June.

The disclosure was made in a statement by the Dubai Police on Thursday in which the US Federal Bureau of Investigations extended its gratitude to the UAE crime watchdog for its role in apprehending and extraditing the two suspects.

Hushpuppi, Woodberry and 10 others were arrested in an operation tagged ‘Fox Hunt’ after they were accused of “committing crimes outside the UAE, including money-laundering, cyber fraud, hacking, criminal impersonating, scamming individuals, banking fraud and identity theft,” the Dubai Police, said.

Director of Dubai CID, Brigadier Jamal Salem Al Jallaf, said that the raid that led to his arrest resulted in the confiscation of incriminating documents of a planned fraud on a global scale worth $435 million.

“The team also seized more than $40.9 million in cash, 13 luxury cars with an estimated value of $6.8 million obtained from fraud crimes, and confiscated 21 computer devices, 47 smartphones, 15 memory sticks, five hard disks containing 119,580 fraud files as well as addresses of 1,926,400 victims,” he said.