Hushpuppi, Woodberry Extradited To United States After Arrest In Dubai

Director of Dubai CID, Brigadier Jamal Salem Al Jallaf, said that the raid that led to his arrest resulted in the confiscation of incriminating documents of a planned fraud on a global scale worth $435 million.

by Sahara Reporters Jul 02, 2020

Raymond Igbalode Abbas widely known as ‘Hushpuppi’ and his accomplice in Internet fraud, Olalekan Jacob Ponle known as ‘Woodberry’, have been extradited to the United States after their arrest in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, in June.

The disclosure was made in a statement by the Dubai Police on Thursday in which the US Federal Bureau of Investigations extended its gratitude to the UAE crime watchdog for its role in apprehending and extraditing the two suspects.

Hushpuppi, Woodberry and 10 others were arrested in an operation tagged ‘Fox Hunt’ after they were accused of “committing crimes outside the UAE, including money-laundering, cyber fraud, hacking, criminal impersonating, scamming individuals, banking fraud and identity theft,” the Dubai Police, said.

Director of Dubai CID, Brigadier Jamal Salem Al Jallaf, said that the raid that led to his arrest resulted in the confiscation of incriminating documents of a planned fraud on a global scale worth $435 million.

“The team also seized more than $40.9 million in cash, 13 luxury cars with an estimated value of $6.8 million obtained from fraud crimes, and confiscated 21 computer devices, 47 smartphones, 15 memory sticks, five hard disks containing 119,580 fraud files as well as addresses of 1,926,400 victims,” he said.

 On Hushpuppi: We Seized N16bn Cash, 13 Luxury Cars, 47 Smartphones From Hushpuppi & Gangs -Police

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

You may also like

Read Next

CRIME Woman Cuts Off Husband’s Penis In Taraba State For Marrying New Wife
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
CRIME South-East Communities Groan As Herdsmen Take Over Farmlands, Rape Women
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
International COVID-19: Gabon Blocks European Travellers After EU Excludes It From 'Safe List'
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
CRIME Rivers Police Arrest Notorious Kidnapper, Uncover Bodies Of Victims In Septic Tank
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Corruption How Corruption, Nepotism Thrive Unchallenged At Upper Benue River Basin Development Authority — NCYN
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Corruption ICPC Declares Former Staff Wanted For Demanding Bribe To Stop Ongoing Investigation
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Breaking News BREAKING: Ondo Health Commissioner Dies Of COVID-19
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Corruption Diplomat Sacked For Exposing How Dutch Government, Companies Engage In Corruption In Nigeria
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Corruption HEDA Questions N30bn CBN Contract Awarded To Isa Funtua
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Elections Falana, Ezekwesili, Others Form New Political Movement Ahead Of 2023 Elections
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
CRIME Woman Cuts Off Husband’s Penis In Taraba State For Marrying New Wife
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
CRIME South-East Communities Groan As Herdsmen Take Over Farmlands, Rape Women
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Doctors Embark On Strike In Kogi Over Governor Yahaya Bello’s Management Of COVID-19, Threat To Lives
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
Opinion The Politics Of Tinubu Obsession By Azu Ishiekwene
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Opinion The Politics Of Ajimobi’s Death By Reuben Abati
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Politics You Can’t Buy Us With Bag Of Rice, Garri, Lagos NCP Tells Sanwo-Olu
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Kano Governor, Ganduje, To Lead 49-member APC National Campaign Council For Edo Governorship Election
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Politics How I Contracted Coronavirus —Ondo Governor, Akeredolu
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad