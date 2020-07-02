INEC Rules Out Registration Of New Voters In Ondo Ahead Of Governorship Election

by Sahara Reporters Jul 02, 2020

The Independent National Electoral Commission in the state has announced the suspension of the Continuous Voters Registration exercise ahead of the October 10 governorship election in the state. 

Mr Rufus Akeju, Resident Electoral Commissioner in the state, who made the disclosure in Akure, the state capital, on Wednesday said that the commission will not distribute any Permanent Voter Card or carry out any transfer of voters registration or replacement of lost cards. 

Permanent Voter Cards

According to him, the development was due to the COVID-19 pandemic in the country. 

Akeju added that the commission was already mapping out ways of mitigating the challenges posed by the virus ahead of the governorship election. 

He noted that out of the 1,822,346 registered voters in the state, 1,478,460 have so far collected their PVCs while 372,888 are yet to be collected.

Akeju added that all participating political parties must between July 2 and June 25 conduct their primaries to pick candidates for the election.

The REC however, hinted that the date for the commencement of campaigns for the election remained July 13, 2020.
 

