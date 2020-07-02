Ondo Declares Seven-day Mourning Over Death Of Health Commissioner To Coronavirus

The Ondo State Government has directed that all flags in the state must fly at half-mast for seven days from today Thursday, 2nd of July, 2020.

by Sahara Reporters Jul 02, 2020

The Ondo State Government has announced a seven-day mourning period for the late Commissioner for Health, Dr Wahab Adegbenro.

Adegbenro died on Thursday at the Federal Medical Centre, Owo, following complications from COVID-19.

Rotimi Akeredolu

This was announced in a statement by Commissioner for Information in the state, Donald Ojogo, in Akure.

Ojogo said the government had directed that all flags in the state be flown at half-mast for seven days starting from today (Thursday) in honour of the late Health Commissioner.

According to him, the government also declared Friday as a work-free day in honour of the late commissioner.

The statement reads, "With a deep sense of sadness, the Ondo State wishes to announce the demise of the Honourable Commissioner for Health, Dr Wahab Adegbenro.

"Dr Adegbenro was in the forefront of the state's battles against the ravaging COVID-19 pandemic. Not only did he signpost commitment and diligence; he, indeed, was immeasurable in his inspiration clearly defining himself as an embodiment of selflessness, hard work and inexorable professionalism. See Also Breaking News BREAKING: Ondo Health Commissioner Dies Of COVID-19 0 Comments 13 Hours Ago

"This is one death too heavy to bear. The excruciating pains the timing has unsparingly, wrought on us in Ondo State are no less potent. To say the least, Dr Adegbenro was our general, and died healing others. Having served humanity with the attendant kindness, he played his part honourably.

"The least we can do for this medical Hero is to plant a seed of honour for him. Accordingly, the Ondo State Government has directed that all flags in the state must fly at half-mast for seven days from today Thursday, 2nd of July, 2020.

"Similarly, the Ondo State Government has declared tomorrow Friday 3rd July a work-free day to honour his memory as the family will commit his body to the mother earth.

“Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu will in a short while commiserate with the family of the deceased as well as the good people of Ondo State, virtually.”

Adegbenro was 65 at the time of his death.

