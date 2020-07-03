Armed Robbers Kill Bank Customer, Cart Away Money In Bayelsa

There was pandemonium on Friday at a new generation bank located along Sani Abacha Expressway in Yenagoa, the Bayelsa State capital, following the killing of a customer and carting away of an unspecified amount of money from the victim.

The three-man armed robbery gang, who arrived the premises of the bank in masks and inside a tinted car, shot dead the bank customer while coming out of the place with a bag suspected to contain some amount of money.

The murdered bank customer, who was later identified as Emmanuel Omomo, hails from Delta State and was into the sale of new naira notes at social events.

An eyewitness said, "Immediately the man entered a waiting tricycle (Keke), a masked gunman highlighted from a Toyota Camry car.

"On sighting the gunman, the victim ran out of the keke and moved towards the bush path behind the bank entrance where he was shot on the stomach. The gunman then shot him repeatedly on his abdomen before collecting the bag suspected of containing some amount of money, and zoomed off towards the popular Julius Berger roundabout in the waiting."

Contacted on the development, the spokesperson for the Bayelsa State Police Command confirmed the incident and said operatives of the command had launched a manhunt for the robbers.

