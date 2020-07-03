Bauchi Governor, Mohammed, Suspends Emir Over Herdsmen, Farmers Clash

Governor Bala Mohammed of Bauchi State has suspended the Emir of Misau, Alhaji Ahmed Suleiman, following herdmen-farmers clash in Hardawa ward under Misau Local Government Area of the state which led to the killing of nine persons.

Also suspended alongside the emir are the district head of Chiromah and village head of Zadawa or his representative.

The governor had on Tuesday, suspended the Caretaker Chairman of Misau LGA, Yaro Gwaram, the deputy, Baidu Kafin-Misau, and his secretary, Usman Abdu, for their failure to stop the violence.

The clash was over ownership of land in the surrounding settlement where herders are located and had been grazing for several years even though the land belonged to government.

The land was to be converted to farming land by the local government, a development that did not go down well with the herders.