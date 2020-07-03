BREAKING: Benue Governor’s Wife, Son Test Positive For COVID-19

The first lady had gone on self-isolation with her son and all her affected staff.

by Sahara Reporters Jul 03, 2020

Eunice Ortom, wife of Benue State governor, Samuel Ortom, her son and some of her staff have tested positive for COVID-19.

Mrs Ortom disclosed this in a statement she personally signed on Friday night.

According to the statement, the first lady had gone on self-isolation with her son and all her affected staff.

The statement reads, “A few moments ago this (Friday) evening, I received my result from the tests earlier carried out on me and others by NCDC personnel on routine screening at House, Makurdi which returned that I and my son, and some staff are COVID-19 positive.

“We have from this moment, gone into total isolation as required by the protocols and would immediately begin the management treatment as advised by medical experts.

“While I have taken the responsibility to personally call everyone I can recall to have had recent contact with to go for testing, I advise anyone who has had close contact with me in the last two weeks and the public to go for screening and testing.

“I wish to reiterate that being COVID-19 positive is not a death sentence as evident by the many recoveries recorded thus far so there is no need to panic, but we should continue to be responsible in our actions so as to keep others safe."
 

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

You may also like

Read Next

Breaking News BREAKING: Lagos Schools To Resume August 3
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Ondo Health Commissioner Dies Of COVID-19
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Kogi Governor, Yahaya Bello, Loses Another Aide
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH EXCLUSIVE: Fear Grips Ondo Executive Council Members As COVID-19 Results Are Awaited
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
Exclusive EXCLUSIVE: How Ondo Health Commissioner, Adegbenro, Ignored Warning To Treat Patients At His Private Hospital Before His Death To COVID-19
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Plateau Governor’s Chief Of Staff Tests Positive For COVID-19
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Tradition Bauchi Governor, Mohammed, Suspends Emir Over Herdsmen, Farmers Clash
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
Corruption Nigerian Court Jails Hackers Who Defrauded Union Bank Of N2.5bn
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
CRIME Hushpuppi Conspired To Defraud Premier League Club Of £100m, Says FBI
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
International Group Protests In Front Of Iranian Embassy In Abuja Over Death Sentence On Three Oil Workers
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
Politics I Can't Hand Over Governance To My Deputy, He’s A Betrayer, Says Ondo Governor, Akeredolu
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: PDP Appoints Wike To Lead Edo Governorship Campaign Committee
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
Politics NSITF Management Rejects Suspension By Minister Of Labour, Ngige
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Lagos Schools To Resume August 3
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
Opinion Enough Of The False Praises For Ajimobi By Bayo Oluwasanmi
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Insurgency Reps Move To Rescue Buratai’s Critic, Lance Corporal Martins, In Military Detention
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
CRIME Hushpuppi, Woodberry Extradited To United States After Arrest In Dubai
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Ondo Health Commissioner Dies Of COVID-19
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad