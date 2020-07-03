BREAKING: Benue Governor’s Wife, Son Test Positive For COVID-19

Eunice Ortom, wife of Benue State governor, Samuel Ortom, her son and some of her staff have tested positive for COVID-19.

Mrs Ortom disclosed this in a statement she personally signed on Friday night.

According to the statement, the first lady had gone on self-isolation with her son and all her affected staff.

The statement reads, “A few moments ago this (Friday) evening, I received my result from the tests earlier carried out on me and others by NCDC personnel on routine screening at House, Makurdi which returned that I and my son, and some staff are COVID-19 positive.

“We have from this moment, gone into total isolation as required by the protocols and would immediately begin the management treatment as advised by medical experts.

“While I have taken the responsibility to personally call everyone I can recall to have had recent contact with to go for testing, I advise anyone who has had close contact with me in the last two weeks and the public to go for screening and testing.

“I wish to reiterate that being COVID-19 positive is not a death sentence as evident by the many recoveries recorded thus far so there is no need to panic, but we should continue to be responsible in our actions so as to keep others safe."

