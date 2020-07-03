BREAKING: Fire Guts CBN Office In Gombe

This adds to the series of fire outbreaks that have hit key government offices in the country in recent times.

by Sahara Reporters Jul 03, 2020

There was a fire outbreak at the Gombe branch of the Central Bank of Nigeria on Friday.

A source told SaharaReporters that the fire started at about 10am.

This adds to the series of fire outbreaks that have hit key government offices in the country in recent times.

On April 8, fire broke out at the Treasury House, a building housing the Accountant-General of the Federation’s office, exactly a week after there was another fire outbreak at the headquarters of the Corporate Affairs Commission, while the Independent National Electoral Commission’s office in Abuja also went up in flames days after. 

The Jos branch of the CBN in Plateau State was on April 22 also gutted by fire.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

You may also like

Read Next

Environment Lawsuits Filed Against Shell For Niger Delta Oil Spills
0 Comments
4 Years Ago
Environment Gas Flaring Kills 13 In Delta Communities
0 Comments
3 Years Ago
Environment Poverty Within Opulence: Water Crisis At The Heart Of Nigeria’s Capital By Mercy Abang
0 Comments
2 Years Ago
Environment Two Dead, Many Injured At Magodo Inferno
0 Comments
2 Years Ago
Environment We'll Mitigate Things Of This Nature In Future, Ambode Says After Visiting Tanker Explosion Scene
0 Comments
2 Years Ago
Environment ALERT: Flood Erodes 'Major Part Of' Bridge On Lokoja-Abuja Expressway
0 Comments
1 Year Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Opinion Enough Of The False Praises For Ajimobi By Bayo Oluwasanmi
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Kogi Governor, Yahaya Bello, Loses Another Aide
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
Politics BREAKING: APC Caretaker Committee Meets Tinubu In Lagos
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Ondo Health Commissioner Dies Of COVID-19
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
CRIME Hushpuppi, Woodberry Extradited To United States After Arrest In Dubai
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Insurgency Reps Move To Rescue Buratai’s Critic, Lance Corporal Martins, In Military Detention
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Oil JAF Rejects N143 Petrol Price, Demands Reversal
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
Opinion Nnamdi Kanu And His Macabre Dance Of Surugede By Osmund Agbo
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Buhari Suspends NSITF MD, Four Directors Over Corruption Allegations
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
CRIME Governor Ben Ayade Appoints Man Accused of Raping 12-Year-Old Girl As Special Adviser
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Politics Urgent Memo To Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu By Ebun-Olu Adegboruwa
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
Opinion The Politics Of Ajimobi’s Death By Reuben Abati
0 Comments
3 Days Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad