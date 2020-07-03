EXCLUSIVE: How Ondo Health Commissioner, Adegbenro, Ignored Warning To Treat Patients At His Private Hospital Before His Death To COVID-19

Adegbenro's death has caused panic among health officials and members of the Ondo State Task Force on COVID-19 where he was the head of the team until his death.

by Sahara Reporters Jul 03, 2020

More facts have emerged on the circumstances that led to the death of Ondo State Commissioner for Health, Dr Wahab Adegbenro, to Coronavirus on Thursday.             

Adegbenro died at the Federal Medical Centre, Owo, after he was rushed there for treatment shortly after his health condition took a disturbing turn.  

Findings by SaharaReporters revealed that the Ondo Health Commissioner ignored Coronavirus protocols to attend to sick patients in his private hospital in Akure.

This was despite the fact that he was battling diabetes and other underlying ailments that could easily expose him to contracting Coronavirus.

The regular exposure to different patients he attended to at his hospital, Crown Hospital, Akure, further caused deterioration in the health of Adegbenro and his eventual death on Thursday to the highly contagious virus. See Also Breaking News BREAKING: Ondo Health Commissioner Dies Of COVID-19 0 Comments 1 Day Ago

"We have been noticing him since Monday and even on Tuesday, he came to the hospital and attended to a patient for a surgery. But in the process he slumped but we had to quickly revive him. 

"After he was revived, he was advised not to go to the hospital but to take some rest at home but he refused and sneaked back to the hospital to attend to more patients.

"As a result of this his health began to worsen and by the time he was taken to the FMC in Owo for medical attention, he was confirmed dead," a family source told SaharaReporters.

Adegbenro's death has indeed caused panic among health officials and members of the Ondo State Task Force on COVID-19 where he was the head of the team until his death. See Also PUBLIC HEALTH Ondo Declares Seven-day Mourning Over Death Of Health Commissioner To Coronavirus 0 Comments 21 Hours Ago

Earlier this week, governor of the state, Rotimi Akeredolu, his wife, Betty, and several of their aides were confirmed to have contracted the virus, further spreading apprehension across the political sphere in Ondo where it is believed more government officials may have been infected with Coronavirus without knowing it. 

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

You may also like

Read Next

PUBLIC HEALTH Kogi Governor, Yahaya Bello, Loses Another Aide
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Ondo Health Commissioner Dies Of COVID-19
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Ondo Declares Seven-day Mourning Over Death Of Health Commissioner To Coronavirus
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Plateau Governor’s Chief Of Staff Tests Positive For COVID-19
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Kano Directs All Civil Servants To Resume
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
Exclusive How Former Oyo State Governor, Ajimobi, Was Defrauded Of N50m After Dispatching Private Jet To Fetch Fake Drugs From Bangladesh
0 Comments
1 Week Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Opinion Enough Of The False Praises For Ajimobi By Bayo Oluwasanmi
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Kogi Governor, Yahaya Bello, Loses Another Aide
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
Politics BREAKING: APC Caretaker Committee Meets Tinubu In Lagos
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Ondo Health Commissioner Dies Of COVID-19
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
CRIME Hushpuppi, Woodberry Extradited To United States After Arrest In Dubai
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Insurgency Reps Move To Rescue Buratai’s Critic, Lance Corporal Martins, In Military Detention
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Oil JAF Rejects N143 Petrol Price, Demands Reversal
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
Opinion Nnamdi Kanu And His Macabre Dance Of Surugede By Osmund Agbo
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Buhari Suspends NSITF MD, Four Directors Over Corruption Allegations
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
CRIME Governor Ben Ayade Appoints Man Accused of Raping 12-Year-Old Girl As Special Adviser
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Politics Urgent Memo To Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu By Ebun-Olu Adegboruwa
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
Opinion The Politics Of Ajimobi’s Death By Reuben Abati
0 Comments
3 Days Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad