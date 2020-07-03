Governor Ben Ayade Appoints Man Accused of Raping 12-Year-Old Girl As Special Adviser

Cross Rivers State Governor, Ben Ayade, has appointed one Edet Okon Asim, who was alleged to have raped a 12-year-old-girl, into his cabinet as Special Adviser on Biodiversity.

Asim was said to have been arrested by police in 2019 for raping and impregnating a 12-year old girl and also damaged her womb after series of abortions .

He allegedly warned and threatened the girl not to reveal the crime until the girl started developing repeated belly aches.

Asim was supposed to have been jailed for the said offence but manipulated the judicial process because of his political influence and connections, the source claimed.

The mother of the girl, Sarah Noah, was also said to have been having affair with Asim.

Findings also revealed that Asim has been dropped as United Nations Ambassador as a result of the rape allegation.

A source, who spoke to SaharaReporters about the incident, said, "He has been dropped as UN Ambassador and he cannot come out to represent cases or advocate for issues concerning women.

"The governor has questions to answer on whether or not he is aware this man is an offender, an accused or alleged offender. Appointing Asim is encouraging rape in the state. "

It will be recalled that many interest groups in the state had also condemned the appointment of Asim.

"By allowing an alleged offender or somebody who has been accused of rape to serve in your cabinet, it also shows that you are encouraging rape to thrive,” the source added.

Meanwhile, there have been calls for the arrest and prosecution of the mother of the girl. She was alleged to have offered her to the man as a sex slave while also having an affair with the Asim.

The Spokesperson for the Cross River State Police Command, Irene Ugbo, could not be reached for comments.