Group Protests In Front Of Iranian Embassy In Abuja Over Death Sentence On Three Oil Workers

The group called for the stoppage of the execution of Amir-Hossein Moradi, Saeed Tamjidi and Mohammad Rajabi for expressing their democratic rights.

by Sahara Reporters Jul 03, 2020

A rights group, Movement for Socialist Alternative, has condemned the death sentence passed on three protesters and oil workers kicking against the 300 per cent increase in oil price in Iran.

The group said any attempt to carry out the pronouncement by the Iranian Supreme Court will show that the Iranian Government was not only dictatorial but tyrannical.

MSA while submitting a protest letter to the Iranian Ambassador to Nigeria at the embassy in Abuja, described the death sentence as undemocratic.

The group said, "We condemn strongly this attempt to criminalise protest and punish such by death. MSA believes it is the democratic rights of Moradi, Saeed and Rajabi and others who work in the oil refinery to protest present anti-democratic and undemocratic conditions in Iran.

"We equally demand the immediate and unconditional release of Moradi, Saeed and Rajabi defending their interest as peaceful protesters as workers.

"We believe that these detained workers have the right to unionise in order to defend their interest as workers, against the anti-labour, sharp practices carried out in many oil refineries that are capitalist oriented."

The three protesters were arrested during the protests in November 2019 and accused of joining the Mujahedin-e Khalq organization (MEK), which Iran has designated a terrorist organisation.

The three men remain under arrest in Iran by the country’s authorities.

