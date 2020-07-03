PDP Grants Ondo Deputy Governor Waiver To Contest Governorship Primary Election

The Peoples Democratic Party has granted a waiver to deputy governor of Ondo State, Agboola Ajayi, to participate in its governorship primary election.

The primary has been fixed for July 22, 2020.

Agboola Ajayi

Nine governorship aspirants including the deputy governor have shown interest and collected nomination forms to contest the party's ticket.

The party's National Working Committee at a meeting held on Thursday took the decision to grant Ajayi a waiver to contest in the primary.

This was contained in a letter jointly signed by PDP National Chairman, Uche Secondus, and National Secretary, Senator Umaru Ibrahim Tsauri.

They explained that the NWC decided to grant a waiver after it found that the deputy governor had satisfied the relevant provisions of the party's constitution.

According to them, the action was pursuant to the party's constitution and in exercise of the powers of the National Executive Committee particularly under section 50(5)(b) (as amended in 2017) for granting of waiver.

Ajayi had last month defected from the All Progressives Congress to the Peoples Democratic Party with plans to contest in the October 10 governorship election.