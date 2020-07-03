Suspended Ilaro Polytechnic SUG President Reinstated By School's Management

We call on the progressive Nigerian students to come in solidarity to the Magistrate Court, Ifo Local Government Area, where our comrade shall appear for his defence on Friday.

by Sahara Reporters Jul 03, 2020

Adegboye Olatunji, the suspended Students Union Government President of Federal Polytechnic, Ilaro, Ogun State, has been reabsorbed into the school system by the management of the institution.

The polytechnic authority announced the suspension of Olatunji following his arrest for alleged involvement in cult activities, which he denied.

The school suspended him without investigation nor trial by the panel of the institution. 

But following the intervention of Action Committee made up of various students groups, a thorough investigation was launched and Olatunji was exonerated at the end of the day.

In a statement on Friday, Action Committee said, "It is in line with this that we demanded for the unconditional reinstatement of our comrade for he has not been convicted by the court at which the trial is ongoing.

"On Tuesday, 30th of June, 2020, the Action Committee represented by the NANS OGUN Chairman, NAOSS (Ogun) National President and TASUED Students Union President attended a meeting chaired by the Secretary to the State Government with the Director of DSS, SA to the governor on Security, Students Matters, Akeem Ambali (Ogun NLC ex-chairman) and Rector present. 

"The committee presented three core demands of the struggle which are the unconditional reinstatement of his studentship, reinstatement as SUG President and withdrawal of trumped-up charges against our comrades.  See Also Education Student Union President Of Ilaro Polytechnic Threatens To Commit Suicide After Being Arrested For Alleged Cultism 0 Comments 1 Week Ago

"The meeting agreed that it has the power to call for his reinstatement as a student but shall leave the court to take its decision on the case before the magistrate. 

"We believe it is in line with this the reinstatement by the institution was done.

"We appreciate the intervention of the state government, the DSS, Ambali and office of the SA on Students Matters to the governor for conveying this fruitful meeting. 

"Our special gratitude goes to the ever radical Nigerian students who despite all odds have chosen to remain on the side of the truth unlike the impostors who came to sellout some days before.

"We continue to appreciate the intervention of NANS National which has made the struggle much easier.

"As the SA on Students Matters to the governor presents the letter of his studentship reinstatement to the Action Committee, we want to urge ever progressive Nigerian students and well-meaning Nigerians to remain resolute until a total victory is recorded.

"In this regard, we call on the progressive Nigerian students to come in solidarity to the Magistrate Court, Ifo Local Government Area, where our comrade shall appear for his defence on Friday, 10th of July, 2020."
 

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

You may also like

Read Next

CRIME Hushpuppi, Woodberry Extradited To United States After Arrest In Dubai
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
CRIME Governor Ben Ayade Appoints Man Accused of Raping 12-Year-Old Girl As Special Adviser
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
CRIME Armed Robbers Kill Bank Customer, Cart Away Money In Bayelsa
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Breaking News US Jails 3 Nigerian Fraudsters 235 Years
0 Comments
3 Years Ago
CRIME Black Officer Involved In George Floyd Killing Is Nigerian
0 Comments
4 Days Ago
Education COVID-19: Final-Year Students In FCT Shun Directive on Partial Resumption of Schools
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Opinion Enough Of The False Praises For Ajimobi By Bayo Oluwasanmi
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Politics BREAKING: APC Caretaker Committee Meets Tinubu In Lagos
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Kogi Governor, Yahaya Bello, Loses Another Aide
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Ondo Health Commissioner Dies Of COVID-19
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Insurgency Reps Move To Rescue Buratai’s Critic, Lance Corporal Martins, In Military Detention
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
CRIME Hushpuppi, Woodberry Extradited To United States After Arrest In Dubai
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Lagos Schools To Resume August 3
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Opinion Nigerian Pastor Oyakhilome, A 5G Tower Of Babel On Racism? By Chido Nwangwu
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Elections Former Kaduna Governor, Umar Dangiwa, Falana Disown New Political Movement
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
CRIME Governor Ben Ayade Appoints Man Accused of Raping 12-Year-Old Girl As Special Adviser
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Tradition Bauchi Governor, Mohammed, Suspends Emir Over Herdsmen, Farmers Clash
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Opinion Nnamdi Kanu And His Macabre Dance Of Surugede By Osmund Agbo
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad