Suspended Ilaro Polytechnic SUG President Reinstated By School's Management

Adegboye Olatunji, the suspended Students Union Government President of Federal Polytechnic, Ilaro, Ogun State, has been reabsorbed into the school system by the management of the institution.

The polytechnic authority announced the suspension of Olatunji following his arrest for alleged involvement in cult activities, which he denied.

The school suspended him without investigation nor trial by the panel of the institution.

But following the intervention of Action Committee made up of various students groups, a thorough investigation was launched and Olatunji was exonerated at the end of the day.

In a statement on Friday, Action Committee said, "It is in line with this that we demanded for the unconditional reinstatement of our comrade for he has not been convicted by the court at which the trial is ongoing.

"On Tuesday, 30th of June, 2020, the Action Committee represented by the NANS OGUN Chairman, NAOSS (Ogun) National President and TASUED Students Union President attended a meeting chaired by the Secretary to the State Government with the Director of DSS, SA to the governor on Security, Students Matters, Akeem Ambali (Ogun NLC ex-chairman) and Rector present.

"The committee presented three core demands of the struggle which are the unconditional reinstatement of his studentship, reinstatement as SUG President and withdrawal of trumped-up charges against our comrades. See Also Education Student Union President Of Ilaro Polytechnic Threatens To Commit Suicide After Being Arrested For Alleged Cultism

"The meeting agreed that it has the power to call for his reinstatement as a student but shall leave the court to take its decision on the case before the magistrate.

"We believe it is in line with this the reinstatement by the institution was done.

"We appreciate the intervention of the state government, the DSS, Ambali and office of the SA on Students Matters to the governor for conveying this fruitful meeting.

"Our special gratitude goes to the ever radical Nigerian students who despite all odds have chosen to remain on the side of the truth unlike the impostors who came to sellout some days before.

"We continue to appreciate the intervention of NANS National which has made the struggle much easier.

"As the SA on Students Matters to the governor presents the letter of his studentship reinstatement to the Action Committee, we want to urge ever progressive Nigerian students and well-meaning Nigerians to remain resolute until a total victory is recorded.

"In this regard, we call on the progressive Nigerian students to come in solidarity to the Magistrate Court, Ifo Local Government Area, where our comrade shall appear for his defence on Friday, 10th of July, 2020."

