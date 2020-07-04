Activist Accuses Delta Police Of Complicity In Alleged Illegal Child Adoption By Government Officials

by Sahara Reporters Jul 04, 2020

A right activist, Ighorhiohwunu Aghogho, has called on the Delta State Police Command to account for all exploited children transferred to the officials of the state’s Ministry of Women Affairs from 1991 till date.

He said the call was aimed at saving the lives of children, who are now regular victims of trafficking through illegal adoption by government officials in the ministry in connivance with the judiciary.

Aghogho condemned the police for involving in unethical and unprofessional conduct in the transfer of exploited children including suspected orphans from police stations within and across the state to some government officials in Delta.

The activist made the call in a statement on Friday over the incessant cases of illegal adoption by a group of people in government without following laid down procedures.

He maintained that the Delta State Child's Right Law prohibited the collection of money or reward for child adoption except with the sanction of the court.

The statement reads, “It would be recalled that the Area Command Office, Warri, Delta State Police Command had unethically and unprofessionally issued a document dated 2/8/16 reference number AR: 3000/DTS/ARC/WARRI/VOL 39/85 transferring twelve exploited  children from the Area Command Office, Warri, to the Social Welfare Officer, Effurun, and same were allegedly  trafficked."

Meanwhile, spokesperson for the Delta State Police Command, DSP Onome Onovwakpoyeya, while reacting to SaharaReporters’ enquiry on the matter and whereabouts of the children transferred by police to various orphanage homes, said it was not the duty of police to do follow up on adopted children once they had been transferred.

SaharaReporters had reported that the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, Benin Zonal Office, was currently investigating one Emmanuel Zimi Dolor and the Chief Judge of Delta State, Justice Marshal Umukoro, including officials of the Delta State Ministry of Women Affairs and judiciary on the alleged child trafficking.

