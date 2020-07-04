BREAKING: Appeal Court Dismisses Petition By PDP, Others, Affirms Yahaya Bello As Kogi Governor

by Sahara Reporters Jul 04, 2020

The Court of Appeal, Abuja Division, on Saturday affirmed the election of Yahaya Bello as governor of Kogi State after dismissing four appeals challenging his victory at the November 16, 2019 poll.

In separate judgments all of which were unanimous, the five-man panel of the court led by Justice Adamu Jauro dismissed the appeals filed by four political parties challenging the governor’s reelection in the November 2019 governorship poll.

Those, who filed the appeals were the Peoples Democratic Party, Social Democratic Party, Action Peoples Party and Democratic Peoples Party.

