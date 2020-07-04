EXCLUSIVE: Three Nigerian Soldiers, Seven Boko Haram Fighters Killed During Attack On Borno Community

Also killed was a five-year-old boy, who was hit by a stray bullet. The terror group wants an Islamic caliphate in Northern Nigeria.

by Sahara Reporters Jul 04, 2020

Three Nigerian soldiers were killed following a gun battle with Boko Haram insurgents in the Damasak area of Borno State on Thursday, sources have told SaharaReporters.

The insurgents were said to have moved into the town in about 13 gun trucks and attempted an attack on the military base. 

Boko Haram Terrorists

The sources said seven Boko Haram fighters were killed during the attack that lasted for two hours.

Also killed was a five-year-old boy, who was hit by a stray bullet.

SaharaReporters gathered that the Borno State governor, Babagana Zulum, was in  Damasak on Wednesday to distribute relief materials to displaced persons in the town.

The Boko Haram insurgency has caused over 35,000 deaths since 2009. 

The terror group wants an Islamic caliphate in Northern Nigeria. 

Its activities have, however, been restricted to three North-Eastern states of Adamawa, Borno and Yobe due to the efforts of security agencies.
 

