Indonesian Immigration Officials Allegedly Torture, Kill Nigerians Over Expired Visas

"A Nigerian died in their custody because he had no money to pay. He died due to the torture he was subjected to by immigration officers."

by Sahara Reporters Jul 04, 2020

Facts on how Nigerians living in Indonesia were allegedly tortured and killed by the country’s immigration officials over expired visas and documents have come to light.

SaharaReporters gathered that the officials barged into victims’’ houses to effect arrest, forcing them to pay ₦450,000 before they are released.

The exercise was said to be carried out daily targeting mainly Nigerians with the aim of extorting money from them.

It was gathered that those, who could not cough out the money, were tortured with many dying in the process.

Those unable to raise the money are compelled to call their family members for them to find a means of sourcing the funds.

SaharaReporters gathered that a Nigerian identified as Chukwueze was tortured to death while in the custody of Indonesian immigration officials because he could not raise the money demanded as a bribe.

A source, who spoke with SaharaReporters said, "We are passing through hell here in Indonesia. The immigration officials are killing us because of expired visa. They come into our houses to arrest us and force us to pay N450, 000.

"If you don't pay the money, they will ask you to call your relatives to raise the money.

"Last Monday, one Nigerian died in their custody because he had no money to pay. He died due to the torture he was subjected to by immigration officers."

Recall that some Nigerians recently staged a protest at the Nigeria Embassy in Jakarta over alleged discrimination and targeted raids by Indonesian immigration officers.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

You may also like

Read Next

CRIME Hushpuppi Conspired To Defraud Premier League Club Of £100m, Says FBI
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
CRIME Group Attacks Nigeria's Attorney-General, Malami, For ‘Shielding’ Military Officers Involved In Killing Of Three Policemen
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
International Group Protests In Front Of Iranian Embassy In Abuja Over Death Sentence On Three Oil Workers
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
CRIME Hushpuppi, Woodberry Extradited To United States After Arrest In Dubai
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
CRIME Activist Accuses Delta Police Of Complicity In Alleged Illegal Child Adoption By Government Officials
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
CRIME How FBI Nailed Nigerian Internet Fraudster, Hushpuppi, Why He May Spend Maximum Sentence In United States Federal Prison
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

CRIME Hushpuppi Conspired To Defraud Premier League Club Of £100m, Says FBI
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
Economy Central Bank Of Nigeria Devalues Naira By 5.3 Per Cent At Currency Auction, Confirms SaharaReporters’ Story
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Corruption Nigerian Court Jails Hackers Who Defrauded Union Bank Of N2.5bn
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
Politics I Can't Hand Over Governance To My Deputy, He’s A Betrayer, Says Ondo Governor, Akeredolu
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
Corruption Pantami Confirms Owning Houses In Abuja, Denies Buying Any Property Since Becoming Minister
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Letter Minister Isa Pantami Abuja Houses And The Lies Used To Cover Mores Lies By Mashood Musbau
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Tradition Bauchi Governor, Mohammed, Suspends Emir Over Herdsmen, Farmers Clash
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Elections AAC Condemns INEC For Excluding Party From Edo Governorship Election
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Benue Governor’s Wife, Son Test Positive For COVID-19
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
Elections Ondo 2020: PDP Disqualifies Two Aspirants, Clears Others Ahead Of Governorship Primary
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
CRIME Group Attacks Nigeria's Attorney-General, Malami, For ‘Shielding’ Military Officers Involved In Killing Of Three Policemen
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Abia Governor, Ikpeazu, Recovers From COVID-19
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad