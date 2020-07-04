Ondo 2020: PDP Disqualifies Two Aspirants, Clears Others Ahead Of Governorship Primary

Yakubu Dogora, Chairman of the screening panel and former Speaker of the House of Representatives, disclosed the names of those screened at the end of the exercise.

by Sahara Reporters Jul 04, 2020

The Peoples Democratic Party on Friday disqualified two out of the nine aspirants jostling for the party's ticket ahead of the Ondo State governorship election on October 10.

The party however, cleared the remaining seven aspirants after checking their credentials in fulfilment of its rule.

Nine Ondo Governorship PDP aspirants screened by the party's National leaders

The two aspirants disqualified by the party are Mr Bamidele Akingboye and Mr Godday Erewa.

Those cleared include Eyitayo Jegede, Agboola Ajayi, Banji Okunomo, Bode Ayorinde, Boluwaji Kunlere, Olusola Ebiseni and Eddy Olafeso.

The PDP has fixed July 22 for its governorship primary election in the state.

He stated that the disqualified aspirants could approach the appeal committee, which will commence sitting on Monday.

SaharaReporters gathered that the two disqualified aspirants were screened out over conflicting names on their certificates.

A source close to one of the aspirants told our correspondent that they were ready to approach the appeal panel over their disqualification.

