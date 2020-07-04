Pantami Confirms Owning Houses In Abuja, Denies Buying Any Property Since Becoming Minister

Nigeria's Minister of Communication and Digital Economy, Isa Pantami, has confirmed that two of the three houses published by SaharaReporters belongs to him.

He however, said he had never bought any house for his wives after he assumed office as minister

Pantami claimed that he had occupied one of the apartments since January 2017 before he was appointed minister while the other one was a house he rented since December 17, 2019.

The minister disclosed this in a statement by his spokesperson, Uwa Suleiman, in Abuja while reacting to publication.

The statement reads, "For the purpose of setting the records straight, the honourable minister has not purchased a single property anywhere in the world in the period he has been in office as a minister. One of the apartments in the images published is one which the honourable minister has occupied since January 2017, more than two years before becoming a minister, while the other one is a house he rented since 17th December 2019. Two of the images are not even known to him."

However, the minister's defence appears to have caused more damage as Nigerians on various social media platforms continue to condemn his double standard of pretending to be a saint when he is not one.