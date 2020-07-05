ADC, Other Security Details Of Aisha Buhari Restored

The Aide De Camp of Nigeria's First Lady, Mrs Aisha Buhari, Usman Shugaba, has been restored.

Checks by SaharaReporters on Sunday revealed that apart from her ADC, other security personnel attached to her and initially withdrawn had also all been reinstated.

An Aso Villa source, who confirmed the news to SaharaReporters, said that Mrs Buhari stood her grounds and insisted on their reinstatement despite the many forces against the move.

"Aisha's ADC was reinstated. She said no ADC if it is not that same person. Seems the woman still has her strength or nobody is in charge of the house.

"The ADC and all the police details were reinstated," the source said.

Recall that the crisis in Aso Villa leading to the arrest and detention of Shugaba and other security personnel attached to the First Lady happened in early June when Buhari's Personal Assistant and Private Secretary, Sabiu 'Tunde' Yusuf, refused to embark on a 14-day isolation upon returning from a private trip to Lagos.

After refusing to self-isolate for the said period and forcing his way into Aso Villa, Shugaba and his colleagues rough-handled Yusuf, who later escaped to the residence of Mamman Daura, Buhari's nephew and member of the 'cabal'.

Subsequently, Yusuf with the active connivance of Buhari's Chief Security Officer, Idris Kassim, ordered the Federal Capital Territory Commissioner of Police, Bala Ciroma, to arrest Shugaba, Escort Commander and other policemen attached to the first family.

It was claimed that gunshots were fired in the process of trying to get Yusuf out of the Villa, thereby breaching security code around the President, who called for a probe into the incident.

The incident led to the withdrawal of Mrs Buhari's security details until this weekend when they were reinstated.