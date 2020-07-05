Boko Haram Terrorists Attack UN Helicopter, Kill Five-year-old Child, Others

A UN communication said the aircraft was shot as it approached Damasak and the pilots managed to fly back to Maiduguri

by Sahara Reporters Jul 05, 2020

Boko Haram insurgents have attacked a United Nations aid helicopter in Nigeria's North-East region.

The terrorists, according to the UN, launched the attack on Thursday in Damasak, Borno State, killing two civilians including a five-year-old child in the process.

Edward Kallon, UN Humanitarian Coordinator in Nigeria, on Saturday said both fatalities and several others injured in the attack were on the ground.

“A UN Humanitarian Air Service helicopter was hit by bullets during the attack. No aid workers were on board at the time and crew members are all safe,” Kallon said in a statement.

A UN communication said the aircraft was shot as it approached Damasak and the pilots managed to fly back to Maiduguri, AFP reports. 

 

