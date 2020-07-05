NMA Chairman, 64 Health Workers Test Positive For COVID-19 In Nasarawa State

The total number of healthcare workers, who tested positive for COVID-19 in Nasarawa are 65 as of July 3.

by Sahara Reporters Jul 05, 2020

Dr Bulus Peter, Chairman of the Nigeria Medical Association in Nasarawa State, has tested positive for COVID-19.

Peter disclosed this in an interview with journalists on Saturday.

Nigerian health workers

He said he was already receiving treatment at an isolated part of his home and was responding to treatment.

He disclosed that the total number of healthcare workers, who tested positive for COVID-19 in Nasarawa are 65 as of July 3.

“It is confirmed by the result from the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control that I have contracted COVID-19 but I am now responding to treatment.

“As at July 3, the total number of healthcare workers who tested positive for COVID-19 in Nasarawa are 65 – public health facilities workers 51 and private health workers 14.

“The local government distribution of healthcare workers infected with COVID-19 are Karu – 12, Keffi – 21, Nasarawa Eggon – seven, Lafia – 25. One person has died.”
 

