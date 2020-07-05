Police Prevent Oyo Deputy Governor, Olaniyan, From Attending Late Ajimobi’s Fidau

A mild drama took place at the Oluyole residence of late former governor of Oyo, Abiola Ajimobi, as a delegation of the state government led by the deputy governor, Raufu Olaniyan, was prevented from attending the eighth day Fidau prayer for the deceased.

SaharaReporters gathered that Olaniyan arrived the residence at about 11:20am in a convoy of five vehicles.

Oyo State Deputy Governor, Engineer Rauf Olaniyan

On getting to the gate of the road leading to Ajimobi’s residence, the convoy was stopped by policemen and members of other security agencies manning the gate.

They insisted that only the deputy governor’s vehicle could be allowed into the street to join the prayer.

But on getting to Ajimobi’s house, the gate was also locked.

The deputy governor’s aides introduced their principal but they were told that the gate had been locked and that Mrs Ajimobi was in possession of the key.

Olaniyan waited, believing that the issue would be sorted in no time.

Olaniyan, it was gathered, left after making frantic calls to people believed to be close to the family.

A condolence visit to the Ajimobi’s family last Sunday by some governors led by Olaniyan had ended up being an unpleasant visit.

Wife of the late former governor opened the floodgate of allegations when she accused the state government led by Seyi Makinde of neglecting her family at a critical time. See Also Politics Florence, Wife Of Ex-Oyo State Governor, Ajimobi, Accuses Governor Makinde's Administration Of Abandoning Family During Late Husband's Illness, Death

At the time of the visit, she alleged that the government had not commiserated with her on the death of her husband.

She also confronted the deputy governor, who was in company with governors Kayode Fayemi of Ekiti State and Umar Ganduje of Kano State among others, for not calling her on phone to condole with the family, an accusation the deputy governor disputed.