Woman Inflicts Injuries On 10-year-old Home Help With Hot Iron For Allowing Sleeping Baby Fall To Ground

by Sahara Reporters Jul 05, 2020

A 24-year-old woman named Ifeoma Ozuogu has been arrested alongside her husband by the police for allegedly inflicting injuries on her 10-year-old home help, Nneoma Nnadi, over the fall of her baby to the ground.

Ozuogu used hot iron, knife, nail and hammer to inflict injuries on the little girl.

The incident happened on Wednesday at Aku in Igbo-Etiti Local Government Area of Enugu State.

Nnadi was said to have carried her madam's little baby with the view to pampering her to sleep around 12am when the baby mistakenly fell to the ground.

Though there was no physical or internal injury on the baby, Ozuogu descended heavily on the girl over the incident by burning her skin with hot iron and also using nail to puncture her head.

The next day, Ozuogu inserted pepper into the little girl's vagina and locked her up in the toilet for refusing to wash the plates.

It took the intervention of neighbours, who heard the girl's cry, to rescue and rush her to hospital for treatment.

Meanwhile, the police have been accused of trying to compromise and  cover up the matter after the accused offered them bribe.

When SaharaReporters reached out to the brother of the victim, Samson Nnadi, on Saturday, he confirmed that the  Commissioner of Police in the state had taken up the matter and vowed to charge the couple to court on Monday.
 

