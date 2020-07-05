Yobe School Where Pupils Attend Classes With Prayer Mats

Yobe State had been at the bottom of WAEC/NECO performance annually since 2005. The state has 7.23 per cent literacy level, the lowest in the country.

by Sahara Reporters Jul 05, 2020

Yobe Education Awareness Group has appealled to the state government to rehabilitate Government Day Secondary School, Gashua, as buildings of the school remain dilapidated. 

The group also lamented that with the rain season already in and the possible reopening of schools soon, leaky roofs will discourage students from attending classes. 

Students attend the school with prayer mats because there are no desks and chairs in classes for them to learn with. 

“We are not challenging but pleading. The only government senior secondary school that children of masses do attend in the whole Gashua is GDSS but if you go there you may shed tears,” said Ali M. Kachallah, leader of the group.

“We are calling on the President of the Senate, Ahmed Lawan, to also intervene to rescue this school in his home town,” he added. 

Yobe State had been at the bottom of WAEC/NECO performance annually since 2005. 

The state has 7.23 per cent literacy level, the lowest in the country.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

You may also like

Read Next

Education 631 Law Students Fail Call To Bar Final Exams
0 Comments
3 Minutes Ago
CRIME Suspended Ilaro Polytechnic SUG President Reinstated By School's Management
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Education Nigerian Students Paralyze Lagos Traffic Over ASUU /ASUP Strike
0 Comments
6 Years Ago
Education Nigerian Students Mobilize For ‘Independence Day’ Protest Over University Teachers Strike
0 Comments
6 Years Ago
Education Adekunle Ajasin University’s Vice Chancellor Mimiko Caves To Pressure And Reinstates ASUU Leader And Members
0 Comments
6 Years Ago
Education Resident Doctors In Lagos Suspend Strike
0 Comments
6 Years Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Corruption Pantami Confirms Owning Houses In Abuja, Denies Buying Any Property Since Becoming Minister
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
Letter Minister Isa Pantami Abuja Houses And The Lies Used To Cover Mores Lies By Mashood Musbau
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
Economy Central Bank Of Nigeria Devalues Naira By 5.3 Per Cent At Currency Auction, Confirms SaharaReporters’ Story
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
Politics COVID-19: I Give You 21 Days To Handover To Me, Ondo Deputy Governor Tells Akeredolu
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
CRIME Hushpuppi Conspired To Defraud Premier League Club Of £100m, Says FBI
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Insurgency Kaduna Is Most Dangerous State In Nigeria, CML’s Life Count Shows
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
CRIME Woman Inflicts Injuries On 10-year-old Home Help With Hot Iron For Allowing Sleeping Baby Fall To Ground
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Environment Flood Takes Over Abeokuta After Heavy Rainfall Downpour
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Boko Haram Boko Haram Terrorists Attack UN Helicopter, Kill Five-year-old Child, Others
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Opinion How Buhari Destroyed Nigeria’s Diplomatic Service Since Coming To Power By Abdullahi Inita
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
International Kanye West Announces Aim To Run For United States Presidential Election
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Arts Nigerian Woman, Lotanna Igwe-Odunze, Invents New Writing System For Igbo Language
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad