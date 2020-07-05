Yobe School Where Pupils Attend Classes With Prayer Mats

Yobe Education Awareness Group has appealled to the state government to rehabilitate Government Day Secondary School, Gashua, as buildings of the school remain dilapidated.

The group also lamented that with the rain season already in and the possible reopening of schools soon, leaky roofs will discourage students from attending classes.

Students attend the school with prayer mats because there are no desks and chairs in classes for them to learn with.

“We are not challenging but pleading. The only government senior secondary school that children of masses do attend in the whole Gashua is GDSS but if you go there you may shed tears,” said Ali M. Kachallah, leader of the group.

“We are calling on the President of the Senate, Ahmed Lawan, to also intervene to rescue this school in his home town,” he added.

Yobe State had been at the bottom of WAEC/NECO performance annually since 2005.

The state has 7.23 per cent literacy level, the lowest in the country.

