You Approved All Contracts, Trainings, Suspended NSITF Management Tells Ngige

The management explained that the minister personally increased the construction by adding Akwa and Asaba sites and insisted that the projects were in the 2019 budget

by Sahara Reporters Jul 05, 2020

The suspended management of the Nigerian Social Insurance Trust Fund has insisted that all trainings, contracts and rehabilitation carried out by the organisation received the approval of the Minister of Labour and Employment, Chris Ngige, and the National Assembly.

The minister had last Thursday announced the suspension of NSITF Managing Director, Adebayo Somefun, three Executive Directors and several top officials over allegations of corruption.

But the suspended management on Sunday denied the allegation of contracts splitting levelled against it.

The management stated, “There was no contract splitting as claimed by the minister. The trainings referred to were budgeted for in the year 2017, 2018 and 2019 appropriations for over 5,000 staff nationwide, and Procurement Planning Committee meetings were held for the procurement of goods, works and services to commence the procurement activities.

"All these details were included in the budget for these years, taken for budget defence in the supervising ministry, officially endorsed by the minister himself, approved and transmitted to the National Assembly for necessary approval during the budget defences for these years.”

On the allegation that the project of construction of 14 zonal/regional offices in 14 states running into billions of naira was a policy that was done without board or ministerial knowledge, the management explained that the minister personally increased the construction by adding Akwa and Asaba sites and insisted that the projects were in the 2019 budget, and brought for the budget defence in the supervising ministry chaired by the minister himself.

The management added, “It is therefore not true that such policy issues were being done without board or ministerial knowledge, not to talk of approval." See Also Politics NSITF Management Rejects Suspension By Minister Of Labour, Ngige 0 Comments 2 Days Ago

They also debunked claim by the minister that construction of any new regional offices was executed.

It explained that what was done was a renovation of abandoned NSITF offices to enable the fund move out from rented offices where such abandoned properties were located.

The suspended management alleged that suspending the top officials of the Fund even before a panel of inquiry was inaugurated could deny the officials the right frame of mind and official space to adequately respond to the allegations.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

You may also like

Read Next

Exclusive Minister Of Humanitarian Affairs Gift 200 N-Power Slots To Each Senator, 150 For House Of Reps Members As Ordinary Nigerians Are Shut Out Of Scheme
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
Corruption Pantami Confirms Owning Houses In Abuja, Denies Buying Any Property Since Becoming Minister
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Exclusive EXPOSED: How Central Bank Of Nigeria Deliberately Prevents Naira From Appreciating Against United States Dollar
0 Comments
3 Days Ago
Corruption HEDA Questions N30bn CBN Contract Awarded To Isa Funtua
0 Comments
3 Days Ago
Corruption Ministry Of Humanitarians Affairs Gives N-Power Recruitment Slots To Senate President, Other Lawmakers Ahead Of Ordinary Citizens
0 Comments
1 Week Ago
Corruption Nigerian Court Jails Hackers Who Defrauded Union Bank Of N2.5bn
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Politics Police Prevent Oyo Deputy Governor, Olaniyan, From Attending Late Ajimobi’s Fidau
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
Opinion How Buhari Destroyed Nigeria’s Diplomatic Service Since Coming To Power By Abdullahi Inita
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
Exclusive Minister Of Humanitarian Affairs Gift 200 N-Power Slots To Each Senator, 150 For House Of Reps Members As Ordinary Nigerians Are Shut Out Of Scheme
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
Politics COVID-19: I Give You 21 Days To Handover To Me, Ondo Deputy Governor Tells Akeredolu
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
Politics Buhari’s Presidency Is Accidental, Deaf And Dumb, Says Former Ekiti Governor, Fayose
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
Letter Minister Isa Pantami Abuja Houses And The Lies Used To Cover Mores Lies By Mashood Musbau
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Opinion A Court-Martial Lacks Competence To Try Offences Of Terrorism By Femi Falana (SAN)
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Arts Nigerian Woman, Lotanna Igwe-Odunze, Invents New Writing System For Igbo Language
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
CRIME Woman Inflicts Injuries On 10-year-old Home Help With Hot Iron For Allowing Sleeping Baby Fall To Ground
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
Education 631 Law Students Fail Call To Bar Final Exams
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
Opinion Aisha Buhari: Oppressor Or Oppressed? By Ozodinukwe Okenwa
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
International Kanye West Announces Aim To Run For United States Presidential Election
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad