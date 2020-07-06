Bandits Kill 18 Persons, Kidnap APC Chairman In Katsina State

No fewer than 18 persons were killed while the Chairman of the All Progressives Congress in Matazu Local Government Area of Katsina State, Yusha’u Dissi, was abducted when armed bandits attacked some villages in the region.

SaharaReporters gathered that Dissi was kidnapped alongside a woman whose identity was yet to be known in Batsari Local Government Area.

The bandits also killed three persons including a 12-year-old boy at Dan Alhaji, Kandawa and Tsugunni villages. File Photo: Gunmen

At Yar Gamji Village, the bandits on Monday killed 15 farmers.

Residents of the area disclosed that the farmers were working on their farmland when the bandits attacked about 10am and killed them.

“They killed about 15 people working on their farms before rustling undisclosed number of cattle. They also stole food items,” a source told SaharaReporters.