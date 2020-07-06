Boko Haram Terrorists Kill Nigerian Soldier, Injure Many In Fresh Attack On Borno Village

At least one soldier was killed when Boko Haram terrorists attacked Gajibo Village in Dikwa Local Government Area of Borno State over the weekend, security sources told SaharaReporters on Monday.

The sources said terrorists in gun trucks and several motorcycles engaged Nigerian troops in a gunfight during the attack, killing a soldier and injuring many.

The attack comes three days after three soldiers were killed in the Damasak area of the state.

A humanitarian chopper belonging to the United Nations was also damaged by bullets fired by the insurgents during the attack, which occurred last Thursday.

The UN has complained of an uptick in attacks targeting aid workers in the Northeast of the country.

The area around Damasak on the border with Niger is dominated by the Islamic State West Africa Province, which broke away from Boko Haram in 2016.

