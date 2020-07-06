Boko Haram Terrorists Kill Nigerian Soldier, Injure Many In Fresh Attack On Borno Village

The attack comes three days after three soldiers were killed in the Damasak area of the state.

by Saharareporters, New York Jul 06, 2020

At least one soldier was killed when Boko Haram terrorists attacked Gajibo Village in Dikwa Local Government Area of Borno State over the weekend, security sources told SaharaReporters on Monday.

The sources said terrorists in gun trucks and several motorcycles engaged Nigerian troops in a gunfight during the attack, killing a soldier and injuring many.

The attack comes three days after three soldiers were killed in the Damasak area of the state. 

A humanitarian chopper belonging to the United Nations was also damaged by bullets fired by the insurgents during the attack, which occurred last Thursday.

The UN has complained of an uptick in attacks targeting aid workers in the Northeast of the country.

The area around Damasak on the border with Niger is dominated by the Islamic State West Africa Province, which broke away from Boko Haram in 2016.

 

See Also Boko Haram Boko Haram Terrorists Attack UN Helicopter, Kill Five-year-old Child, Others 0 Comments 1 Day Ago

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
Saharareporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Insurgency Boko Haram 'Cowardly' Attack On UN Helicopter Won’t Be Without Consequences – Buhari
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
CRIME Bandits Kill 18 Persons, Kidnap APC Chairman In Katsina State
0 Comments
25 Minutes Ago
Insurgency We Are Not Criminals, Kidnappers, Rapists Are from Zamfara, Niger, Kaduna-- Miyetti Allah
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Convoy Of Nigeria's Chief Of Army Staff, Buratai, Kills Man In Katsina
0 Comments
1 Week Ago
Lance Corporal Blasts Chief Of Army Staff, Buratai, Over Incessant Killings In Nigeria
Military BREAKING: Nigerian Army Authorities Release Wife of Lance Corporal Martins
0 Comments
4 Days Ago
Military Senior Army Officer Dies In Auto Accident In Benue
0 Comments
1 Month Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Breaking News BREAKING: EFCC Acting Chairman, Magu, Moved To Aso Rock Villa After Arrest To Face Investigative Panel
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: DSS Arrests EFCC Acting Chairman, Ibrahim Magu
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Travel Nigerian Government To Shut Third Mainland Bridge For Six Months
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
News Ex-APC NWC Member, Inuwa Abdulkadir, Is Dead
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Politics We’ll Isolate Governor Nyesom Wike, Win Edo Governorship Election Before He Recovers, Says Kano Governor, Ganduje
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Politics Arrest Of Magu Confirms Nigeria Stinks, Says Anglican Bishop, Adeoye
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Corruption Journalists Barred From Witnessing Magu’s Probe By DSS In Aso Rock Villa
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Politics We Rigged 2016 Governorship Election For Akeredolu, Ex-Ondo SSG Says After Resigning
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Ondo SSG Resigns, May Join PDP
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Christianity Christians Exhibiting Reckless Confidence In Face Of Coronavirus Pandemic — SGF
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
Scandal Palace Official Suspended For Fighting Late Oniru’s Son
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: WAEC Examination To Commence On August 4
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad