BREAKING: EFCC Acting Chairman, Magu, Moved To Aso Rock Villa After Arrest To Face Investigative Panel

SaharaReporters gathered that Magu was arrested at the EFCC office by a combined team of DSS and policemen.

by Saharareporters, New York Jul 06, 2020

Acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, who was earlier on Monday arrested by officials of the Department of State Services in Wuse II in Abuja, Ibrahim Magu, has been moved to Aso Rock Villa to face an inter-agency committee set up to investigate allegations of corruption against him.

SaharaReporters gathered that Magu was arrested at the EFCC office by a combined team of DSS and policemen.  Ibrahim Magu

Sources at the Aso Rock Villa disclosed that he might be detained if the committee created by President Muhammadu Buhari recommends detention for further investigation or released to go after today’s proceedings.

The source added that it is unclear why the security agency arrested Magu when he could have been invited to the committee without any show of force.  See Also Breaking News BREAKING: DSS Arrests EFCC Acting Chairman, Ibrahim Magu 0 Comments 8 Hours Ago

The DSS in a 2016 report revealed that he was living in a N40m mansion paid for by one Umar Mohammed, a retired air commodore who is allegedly involved in shady deals.

 

See Also Corruption How EFCC Acting Chairman, Magu, Ordered Arrest Of Complainant To Protect ‘Godson’ Caught For Extortion During Sting Operation 0 Comments 2 Weeks Ago

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
Saharareporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Breaking News BREAKING: DSS Arrests EFCC Acting Chairman, Ibrahim Magu
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Politics We’ll Isolate Governor Nyesom Wike, Win Edo Governorship Election Before He Recovers, Says Kano Governor, Ganduje
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Politics Arrest Of Magu Confirms Nigeria Stinks, Says Anglican Bishop, Adeoye
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Corruption Journalists Barred From Witnessing Magu’s Probe By DSS In Aso Rock Villa
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Politics We Rigged 2016 Governorship Election For Akeredolu, Ex-Ondo SSG Says After Resigning
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Ondo SSG Resigns, May Join PDP
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Breaking News BREAKING: DSS Arrests EFCC Acting Chairman, Ibrahim Magu
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Travel Nigerian Government To Shut Third Mainland Bridge For Six Months
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
News Ex-APC NWC Member, Inuwa Abdulkadir, Is Dead
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Politics We’ll Isolate Governor Nyesom Wike, Win Edo Governorship Election Before He Recovers, Says Kano Governor, Ganduje
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Politics Arrest Of Magu Confirms Nigeria Stinks, Says Anglican Bishop, Adeoye
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Corruption Journalists Barred From Witnessing Magu’s Probe By DSS In Aso Rock Villa
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Politics We Rigged 2016 Governorship Election For Akeredolu, Ex-Ondo SSG Says After Resigning
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Ondo SSG Resigns, May Join PDP
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Christianity Christians Exhibiting Reckless Confidence In Face Of Coronavirus Pandemic — SGF
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
Scandal Palace Official Suspended For Fighting Late Oniru’s Son
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: WAEC Examination To Commence On August 4
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Corruption EFCC Receives Petition To Investigate Katsina Governor, Masari, Secretary, Other Government Officials In Over N300bn Fraud
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad