BREAKING: EFCC Acting Chairman, Magu, Moved To Aso Rock Villa After Arrest To Face Investigative Panel

Acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, who was earlier on Monday arrested by officials of the Department of State Services in Wuse II in Abuja, Ibrahim Magu, has been moved to Aso Rock Villa to face an inter-agency committee set up to investigate allegations of corruption against him.

SaharaReporters gathered that Magu was arrested at the EFCC office by a combined team of DSS and policemen. Ibrahim Magu

Sources at the Aso Rock Villa disclosed that he might be detained if the committee created by President Muhammadu Buhari recommends detention for further investigation or released to go after today’s proceedings.

The source added that it is unclear why the security agency arrested Magu when he could have been invited to the committee without any show of force.

The DSS in a 2016 report revealed that he was living in a N40m mansion paid for by one Umar Mohammed, a retired air commodore who is allegedly involved in shady deals.

