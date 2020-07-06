BREAKING: Ondo SSG Resigns, May Join PDP

Mr Abegunde, who tendered his resignation letter on Monday morning, told SaharaReporters that he resigned his position for "personal reasons".

by Saharareporters, New York Jul 06, 2020

Ifedayo Abegunde, the Secretary to the Ondo State Government, has resigned his position. 

Mr Abegunde, who tendered his resignation letter on Monday morning, told SaharaReporters that he resigned his position for "personal reasons".

He revealed that he had tried his best for the Governor Rotimi Aleredolu-led government and it was time for him to leave.  Ifedayo Abegunde

He said, "I have resigned from the government and I am no longer a member of the cabinet. 

"I will make further comment when the time is ripe for me to talk on resignation." 

Asked if he would be defecting from the All Progressives Congress, the SSG said, "I have just told you I have resigned and nothing more."

However, sources close to Mr Abegunde disclosed that there had been a frosty relationship between him and the governor. 

One of the sources disclosed that the SSG would soon join the Peoples Democratic Party ahead of the October 10governorship election in the state.

 

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
Saharareporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Politics Police Prevent Oyo Deputy Governor, Olaniyan, From Attending Late Ajimobi’s Fidau
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Corruption EFCC Receives Petition To Investigate Katsina Governor, Masari, Secretary, Other Government Officials In Over N300bn Fraud
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Corruption Fayose’s N2.2bn Fraud Trial Stalled Over Witness Absence
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Politics Edo AAC Executive Committee Not Dissolved, Says Party Chairman
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Politics EFCC Witness Contradicts Self In Shehu Sani's Alleged Fraud Trial
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: EFCC Acting Chairman, Magu, Moved To Aso Rock Villa After Arrest To Face Investigative Panel
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

News Ex-APC NWC Member, Inuwa Abdulkadir, Is Dead
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Christianity Christians Exhibiting Reckless Confidence In Face Of Coronavirus Pandemic — SGF
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: DSS Arrests EFCC Acting Chairman, Ibrahim Magu
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
CRIME 70-year-old Rapes Eight-year-old Girl In Niger, Gives Her N80 To Stay Silent
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Politics Police Prevent Oyo Deputy Governor, Olaniyan, From Attending Late Ajimobi’s Fidau
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Corruption You Approved All Contracts, Trainings, Suspended NSITF Management Tells Ngige
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
Corruption EFCC Receives Petition To Investigate Katsina Governor, Masari, Secretary, Other Government Officials In Over N300bn Fraud
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Exclusive Minister Of Humanitarian Affairs Gift 200 N-Power Slots To Each Senator, 150 For House Of Reps Members As Ordinary Nigerians Are Shut Out Of Scheme
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Insurgency We Are Not Criminals, Kidnappers, Rapists Are from Zamfara, Niger, Kaduna-- Miyetti Allah
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH COVID-19: Madagascar Places Capital On Lockdown As Cases Rise
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Insurgency Boko Haram 'Cowardly' Attack On UN Helicopter Won’t Be Without Consequences – Buhari
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Cross River Doctors Accuse Governor Ayade Of Covering COVID-19 Cases, Declare Indefinite Strike
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad