BREAKING: Ondo SSG Resigns, May Join PDP

Ifedayo Abegunde, the Secretary to the Ondo State Government, has resigned his position.



Mr Abegunde, who tendered his resignation letter on Monday morning, told SaharaReporters that he resigned his position for "personal reasons".

He revealed that he had tried his best for the Governor Rotimi Aleredolu-led government and it was time for him to leave. Ifedayo Abegunde

He said, "I have resigned from the government and I am no longer a member of the cabinet.

"I will make further comment when the time is ripe for me to talk on resignation."

Asked if he would be defecting from the All Progressives Congress, the SSG said, "I have just told you I have resigned and nothing more."

However, sources close to Mr Abegunde disclosed that there had been a frosty relationship between him and the governor.

One of the sources disclosed that the SSG would soon join the Peoples Democratic Party ahead of the October 10governorship election in the state.