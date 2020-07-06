Christians Exhibiting Reckless Confidence In Face Of Coronavirus Pandemic — SGF

The Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha, has said that it is worrisome that some Christians exhibit reckless confidence in the face of the ravaging COVID-19 pandemic.

Mustapha, who spoke at the Interdenominational Church Prayer Service, organised by the Nigeria Interreligious Council (NIREC) in Abuja on Sunday evening, said all Nigerians must realize that the pandemic has come to stay.

SGF Boss Mustapha

The SGF called on Church leaders to be at the vanguard of enlightening their followers on the truth about the deadly virus and how they can stay safe in their families and communities.

Speaking about the stay-at-home directive by various governments, Mustapha who doubles as the Chairman of the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19, said: “If you have no business going out, stay at home. It is scriptural and I will undertone this with a quotation from Proverbs 14:16 where the bible says the wise are cautious and avoid danger, fools plunge ahead with reckless confidence. I see a lot of Christians exhibiting reckless confidence and the Bible describes them as fools.

“Stay at home, if you don’t have a business going out. That is the safest place you have. If you have every genuine reason to go out, as mandatory, wear a face mask.

“My admonition to the church is that we must stop the exhibition of reckless confidence and tell our people the truth and ask them to do the proper things so that they can stay safe for their families, communities and the body of Christ.”

Mustapha stressed that the national response that the federal government had put in place was intended to protect the people of Nigeria.