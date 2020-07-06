COVID-19: Ondo Doctors, Others Withdraw Medical Services From Infectious Hospital

Medical doctors and other health officials at the Infectious Disease Hospital in Ondo State have withdrawn their services.

The IDH is where cases of the COVID-19 including Lassa fever are treated by doctors.

Doctors under the aegis of National Association of Government General Medical and Dental Practitioners withdrew their services from the IDH on Monday.

This was contained in a statement by the leadership of the association in Akure.

The statement was signed by the Secretary of the association in the state, Dr Tunde Olasakinju.

It reads, “We had through the congress requested that our members who are the COVID-19 specialists in the Infectious Disease Hospital, Akure, to continue to work till Thursday morning, 2nd July 2020 in the interest of the general public & particularly confirmation of the COVID-19 status of Mr Governor.

”It is however imperative that our members be withdrawn immediately (from midnight today 6th July 2020) due to lack of human face expected from the government. We are pained to have been made to do as such.”

On June 24, the leadership of the union withdrew the services of their members who are also in hospitals owned by government due to the failure to accede to their demands.

The medical workers are demanding a better welfare package including life insurance for frontline doctors, who are in the IDH.

They have also been complaining of the inadequate supply of personal protective equipments to aid their work and attend to patients at hospitals.