EFCC Receives Petition To Investigate Katsina Governor, Masari, Secretary, Other Government Officials In Over N300bn Fraud

A petition has been written to the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission calling for the investigation of Governor Aminu Masari of Katsina State; Secretary to the State Government, Mustapha Muhammed Inuwa; Commissioner for Local Government and some other government officials in over N300bn financial misappropriation.

The petition was also used to urge the anti-graft agency to investigate unlawful cash withdrawal, stealing and diversion of over 340 new vehicles belonging to 34 local government and as well as the illegal and unlawful approval and release of N500m to the national headquarters of the All Progressives Congress for the party’s June national convention.

The financial misappropriation was alleged to have been carried out between 2015 and 2018 in contravention of extant rules and financial regulations and constitutions of Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999 (as amended).

In a breakdown of the financial misappropriation by the state government, some of the funds were embezzled under fictitious project and pilgrimage. Governor of Katsina state, Aminu Bello Masari

In 2015, N17.8m was issued for polio eradication; N121.5m for pilgrimage in two tranches; N21.9m for the permanent secretary in four tranches while N273.7m was released as transfer for MLG.

Aside from the governor, secretary and commissioner, other government officials indicted in the scandal include 34 local government council directors of admin and finance, accountant-general, deputy accountant general, permanent secretary (local government and chieftaincy affairs), permanent secretary ministry of finance.

Others indicted are permanent secretary government house, chairman state internal revenue board, O. M. housing authority, director of finance (department of Sure P.) and director security (SSG office).

The petitioner highlighted some of the corruption as, “Award of N2.8bn contract in June 2015 for procurement of fertilizer without budgetary provision, tenders board or executive council approval clearly over and above governor’s limit.

“unlawful and illegal release and diversion of non-appropriated sum of N589m, which was withdrawn in cash by one Kabir Faskari (Kebram) on the pretext of doing Ramadan feeding.

“The unlawful and illegal withdrawal of N150m and diversion of same from local government accounts at N15m per local government in June 2015.

“Unlawful cash withdrawal of over N3bn from Sure P accounts with Access Bank and other banks.

“Unlawful cash withdrawal, payments, and direct breach of public trust by Governor Aminu Bello Masari from the state board of Internal Revenue Service.”

Other financial misappropriations levelled against the governor and his cabinet members include renting of Army of Karama House for N750m per annum and renovation of same at N250m and the looting and outright stealing of N3.6bn cash in 2016 by Governor Masari, Inuwa and officials of the Ministry of Finance from the security escrow account.